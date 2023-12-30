Argentine Navy’s Icebreaker Initiates Pivotal Antarctic Expedition, Marks Historic Voyage

Breaking through the tranquil waters of Buenos Aires, the Argentine Navy’s icebreaker, the ARA Almirante Irízar, embarked on a voyage that maps the contours of national pride and sovereignty. The departure, a potent symbol of Argentina’s stewardship over Antarctic and South Atlantic waters, marked the commencement of the 2023/2024 Antarctic Summer Campaign.

A Voyage of National Importance

The departure ceremony was led by Defense Minister Luis Petri, who stressed the icebreaker’s instrumental role in asserting Argentina’s presence in the Antarctic region. The ARA Almirante Irízar, he highlighted, is more than just a vessel; it’s a testament to Argentina’s commitment to its Antarctic territories.

Four Months of Rigorous Expedition

The icebreaker’s journey, expected to span approximately four months, is slated to resupply Argentina’s 13 Antarctic bases. These include seven permanent and six seasonal installations, each a cornerstone of Argentina’s Antarctic footprint. But the expedition’s objectives transcend mere resupplying tasks.

Building Laboratories and Advancing Research

The campaign’s goals encompass the construction of three new multidisciplinary laboratories at Marambio, Carlini, and Isla de los Estados bases. The launch of a new Cosmic Ray research center is also on the cards, as is Phase II of the Petrel Development Plan, which involves transporting construction materials for the base. Moreover, at the Joint Antarctic Base Belgrano 2, two CONAE antennas are set to be installed, and a Hydroponics project will be advanced with the backing of the Agricultural Technological Institute INTA.

From Shelters to Green Energy Exploration

Adding to the list of objectives are the construction of two shelters, one each at Belgrano 2 and Esperanza bases. The latter base is also set to house a green hydrogen laboratory, underlining Argentina’s exploration of sustainable energy sources. The ARA Almirante Irízar will also continue implementing a waste disposal plan that aligns with Antarctic Treaty environmental standards, affirming Argentina’s commitment to environmental stewardship. Furthermore, the Navy will deploy the ARA Canal Beagle and ARA Bahia Agradable logistics units, and aircraft from other armed forces will also lend support to the campaign.