Argentina's Workers Union Declares Alert Amid Police Repression

Argentina is currently in a state of unrest as the Central Workers of Argentina-Autonomous (CTA-A) has declared a state of alert and mobilization. This decision follows the violent police response to protests outside the Congress, against a series of legislative proposals introduced by President Javier Milei. The police response, characterized by the use of rubber bullets, batons, tear gas, and water cannons, resulted in injuries to many, including journalists.

Police Repression Against Protests

The clash between Argentine police and protesters began as lawmakers debated the government's economic reforms. The police resorted to firing rubber bullets and deploying water cannons to disperse the crowd. Reports of violence, clashes between the police and demonstrators, and subsequent arrests have further inflamed the situation.

CTA-A's Response

The CTA-A released a statement condemning the police actions as an attack on democracy and the rights of workers. The union demanded that legislators represent the interests of workers rather than those of multinational corporations. The statement also critiqued the excessive nature of the police response, which led to injuries and detentions, and called for the immediate release of those detained.

Voices Against Repression

The CTA-A's statement was not the only voice raised against the police repression. Nobel Peace Prize laureate Adolfo Pérez Esquivel also spoke out against the police repression and called for adherence to the Constitution. He emphasized the importance of peaceful protest as a democratic right and criticized the government's handling of the situation.

Impact of Milei's Reform Plans

President Javier Milei's sweeping economic, social, and political reform package has sparked widespread protests and opposition from lawmakers. The unrest reflects the public's discontent with his policies and highlights the tension between the rights of citizens and the enforcement of law and order.