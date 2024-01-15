Argentina's Indigenous Mapuche Face Rising Tensions Over Land Rights

San Carlos de Bariloche, Argentina is currently the epicenter of a simmering conflict between the Mapuche indigenous people's land rights claims and the new government led by President Javier Milei. The Mapuche, with ancestral ties to the rich Patagonian lands, are contending with opposition from government officials, including Vice President Victoria Villarruel and Security Minister Patricia Bullrich. This discord puts a spotlight on the complex intersection of historical injustices, land rights, and economic interests.

Advertisment

Government's Stance and Historical Injustices

Known for her conservative views, Villarruel has branded the Mapuche land rights activists as 'pseudo Mapuches' and terrorists, particularly those who occupy lands they claim historically belong to them. This rhetoric echoes Milei's commitment to classical liberalism and private property defense, steering the discourse against the Mapuche. The government's approach has drawn criticism for escalating tensions and potentially exacerbating conflict. The historical backdrop of broken agreements and the brutal Desert Campaign of the late 19th century add to the contentious nature of land ownership in the region.

Economic Interests and Land Ownership

Advertisment

The situation is further convoluted by the economic interests in the region, including tourism and the oil-rich Vaca Muerta field. These interests have instigated disputes over land ownership, often pitting the Mapuche against powerful economic forces. The deaths of two Mapuche activists in 2017, amidst a previous government, are linked to firm-handed policies against indigenous protests. The present government's plans to intensify police and military coordination raise apprehensions about the likelihood for increased repression.

A New Phase of Repression?

The extradition of Mapuche leader Facundo Jones Huala to Chile has further strained relations. Bullrich's remarks on his removal as 'one less terrorist' signal a possible new phase of repression. Despite a brief period of reconciliation under the previous government, the Mapuche community braces for an uncertain future. Argentina's shaky economy, which is expected to grow by 2.7% in the forthcoming 12 months according to the World Bank, adds another layer of complexity to the ongoing unrest related to the government's economic policies and international relations.