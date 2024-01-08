en English
Argentina

Argentina’s Delta del Paraná Embraces Electric Ferries, Ushering in a New Era of Sustainability

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 8, 2024 at 5:08 pm EST
Argentina's Delta del Paraná Embraces Electric Ferries, Ushering in a New Era of Sustainability

The Delta del Paraná in Argentina, a river delta unique in its flow into another river, is witnessing a significant overhaul in its transportation system. A key player in this transformation is Delta Argentina Uruguay, a prime ferry operator in the area. This region, spanning over 8,400 square miles of wetlands and hosting families across 1,000 small islands, has historically been dependent on diesel-powered ferries for mobility. Known as ‘lanchas colectivas,’ these ferries form an integral part of the inhabitants’ daily life but also pose a significant hazard to the delicate ecosystem.

The EcoLancha Initiative

Delta Argentina Uruguay is now executing the EcoLancha initiative with the aim of introducing a more sustainable mode of river transport. This initiative has given birth to the Delta Eco One, a prototype electric ferry powered by Torqeedo Cruise motors and batteries. With the capacity to carry 22 passengers and reach speeds of up to 9 knots, this new ferry also hosts solar panels for powering onboard equipment. This move is part of a grander scheme to replace the entire existing fleet with 174 units of EcoLancha, predicted to generate 1,000 new jobs.

The Larger Vision

Moreover, plans are afoot for a larger electric water taxi. This shift to electric ferries is not only about preserving cultural traditions but also about enhancing ecological sustainability. It presents a silent, efficient, and pollution-free alternative to the current transportation system. The initiative also involves collaborations with the Argentinian Coast Guard to establish safety regulations for electric water mobility.

Partnerships for Environmental Sustainability

Torqeedo GmbH, a partner in this endeavour, has reiterated its commitment to reducing pollution and safeguarding local ecosystems and economies via such green transportation solutions. The EcoLancha initiative promises a safe, efficient, and silent service, diminishing water pollution risks and embracing electric mobility on water in South America. The Delta del Paraná stands poised for a major shift – a change that bears testament to the harmonious coexistence of tradition, innovation, and environmental sustainability.

Argentina Transportation
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

