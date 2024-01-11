Argentina's Caja de Valores Modernizes with Nasdaq's Technology, Boosting Capital Market Performance

Argentina's sole Central Securities Depository, Caja de Valores, has ushered in a new era of technological advancement by launching a platform powered by Nasdaq. This modernization step, unveiled today, is a strategic maneuver to bolster the operational competence and performance of Argentina's capital market infrastructure, a move prompted by the escalating market demands. This high-capacity system, which went live in September 2023, boasts transaction processing speed that surpasses its predecessor by over 300 times, clocking in over 1,000 settlements per second.

Impact on Buenos Aires Stock Exchange

The implementation of this platform has had a significant ripple effect on the Buenos Aires Stock Exchange (BYMA), a Caja de Valores owned entity. Since the system's roll-out, BYMA has witnessed a remarkable 49% surge in average monthly transactions. This demonstrates an appreciable increase in business volumes, signifying the transformative power of the newly implemented technology.

Future-Proofing Argentina's Capital Market

This upgrade is not merely about improved transaction speeds; it's a strategic bid to future-proof Argentina's capital market. The new system is expected to drastically reduce the time-to-market for the introduction of new asset classes and services. Furthermore, it comes with a commitment to regular updates, ensuring alignment with international standards. While some uniquely Argentine financial instruments continue to operate on the old system, plans are underway to transition them to the new platform within the next year.

Nasdaq's Global Footprint

Nasdaq's senior representative accentuated the agility of the platform, emphasizing its potential in helping Central Securities Depositories adapt to market fluctuations and regulatory shifts, thereby fostering growth. This collaboration with Argentina is one of many, as Nasdaq provides technology to over 130 marketplaces worldwide, marking its firm global footprint in the financial technology sector.