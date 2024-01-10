Argentina Lithium Joins OTCQX, Aims to Advance Lithium Projects

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (Argentina Lithium) has made a significant stride by launching its common shares on the OTCQX Best Market under the ticker symbol LILIF. This progression is pivotal as the OTCQX Best Market, recognized as the top tier of OTC Markets, hosts trading for over 12,000 securities globally. The move is aimed at enhancing the company's visibility and accessibility among investors in the U.S. In addition to this, the company's shares will continue to be available on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker LIT and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange with the ticker OAY3.

Advertisment

Boosting Visibility and Accessibility

CEO Nikolaos Cacos highlights that the decision to step onto the OTCQX Best Market is a crucial milestone for the company and will strengthen their profile among U.S. and international investors. This move is not only about enhancing the company's visibility but also about creating a more accessible platform for shareholders.

Focused on Lithium Projects Development

Advertisment

Alongside this strategic move, Argentina Lithium is also dedicated to the development of its lithium projects in Argentina. The goal is to contribute to the global drive towards electrification and decarbonization. The recent investment by Peugeot Citroen Argentina S.A., a subsidiary of Stellantis N.V., has placed the company in a unique position to advance its four key lithium projects. These projects span over 67,000 hectares in the widely respected Lithium Triangle of Argentina.

Part of the Renowned Grosso Group

Argentina Lithium is part of the Grosso Group, a leader in resource exploration in Argentina since 1993. The Grosso Group has a reputation for possessing some of the most prospective lithium properties in the Lithium Triangle. As such, Argentina Lithium is poised to make significant contributions to the lithium and battery sector, further solidifying its position in the supply chain.