Argentina Braces for Steep Price Hikes Across Multiple Sectors in February

Argentina is poised for a significant surge in expenses across several sectors starting February. The increase affects transport fares, health insurance premiums, rent, gas and electricity rates, fuels, and freight. The repeal of the Rent Law by President Javier Milei's emergency decree has triggered a scenario where running contracts will witness a rent hike of nearly 147% year on year.

Health Insurance and Transport Fare Hikes

Health insurance companies, having been deregulated, are projected to increase their rates by 27-29%, adding to the 40% hike from the previous month. In the transport sector, public transport fares will see a 56% uptick. Despite a federal court injunction questioning the adequacy of public participation in fare hearings, train and bus ticket prices are also set to rise.

Energy Rates and Education Fees

Fuel taxes, which were frozen, are due to lapse, potentially resulting in a 25% price spike at petrol stations. The telecommunication service sector is not far behind, with an expected increase of approximately 29.9%. Private educational institutions, now free to set uncapped fees, may also contribute to the rising costs. Energy companies have requested significant rate increases, which the Energy Secretariat is currently reviewing.

Buenos Aires Responds to Inflation

In response to these changes, Buenos Aires has decided to cap driver's license costs at the inflation rate of the previous year and will adjust the ABL property tax on a monthly basis. This move is in an attempt to lessen the burden on citizens as they brace themselves for the steep price hikes.