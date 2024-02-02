Angel Di Maria's Best XI Selection Ignites Debate Over Notable Omissions

Angel Di Maria, the celebrated Argentine winger, recently unveiled his chosen best XI teammates from his illustrious football career. The selection, however, has ignited discussions and debates due to some notable omissions.

Di Maria's Best XI Selection

The list includes a blend of players Di Maria has played alongside at different clubs and the Argentine national team. His selection features Emiliano Martinez, Sergio Ramos, Javier Mascherano, Nicolas Otamendi, Marcelo, Rui Costa, Neymar, Lionel Messi, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, and Kylian Mbappe. Each of these players has had remarkable achievements, and their inclusion in Di Maria's list underscores their impact on his career.

Notable Absences

Despite the impressive selection, several big names with whom Di Maria shared the football pitch are notably absent. Such players include Iker Casillas, Dani Alves, Pepe, Thiago Silva, Luke Shaw, Luka Modric, Marco Verratti, Mesut Ozil, Gareth Bale, Edinson Cavani, and, most strikingly, Cristiano Ronaldo.

For instance, Di Maria shared a successful stint at Real Madrid with Casillas, with whom he won six trophies. His time at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) saw him play alongside Alves, and together they clinched five trophies. Despite sharing his peak years with Pepe and Silva and enjoying successful stints with Shaw, Modric, Verratti, Ozil, Bale, Cavani, and Ronaldo, these players did not make it to his selected XI.

Ronaldo's Exclusion – A Major Talking Point

Among all the omissions, Ronaldo's absence is particularly noteworthy. Ronaldo boasts an extraordinary goal-scoring record during the time he and Di Maria were teammates at Real Madrid. The Portuguese forward, widely regarded as one of the greatest players of all time, was a key figure during Di Maria's stint at Madrid. Their on-pitch chemistry was palpable, making Ronaldo's exclusion from Di Maria's best XI a significant point of discussion.

The debate over Di Maria's selection reflects the extensive talent the winger has played with in his career. His list, while subjective, offers a fascinating insight into the players he considers the most influential in his football journey.