Aldebaran Resources and Nuton LLC Join Hands for Novel Leaching Technology Evaluation

Mineral exploration company, Aldebaran Resources Inc., has inked a collaboration agreement with Nuton LLC, a venture arm of Rio Tinto, for the evaluation of Nuton’s exclusive primary sulphide leaching technologies at Aldebaran’s Altar copper-gold project situated in San Juan, Argentina. The Altar project is part of a cluster of world-class porphyry copper deposits and has multiple copper-gold deposits with additional discovery potential.

Details of the Collaboration

Under this agreement, Aldebaran will furnish samples from the Altar project, enabling Nuton to conduct a comprehensive mineralogical analysis and test the material in columns under varied conditions. The full results are expected to be available approximately one year after the loading of the columns, with test work anticipated to commence in the first half of 2024.

For a period of one year, Aldebaran has granted exclusivity to Nuton in the utilization of its innovative leaching technologies. The cost of the test program will be divided among the parties, with Aldebaran covering sample preparation and shipping expenses, and Nuton taking up the metallurgical testing costs.

Leadership Insights

John E. Black, CEO of Aldebaran, and Adam Burley, CEO of Nuton, voiced their optimism about the collaboration. Black expressed his belief in the potential economic benefits of Nuton’s technology for the Altar project. In turn, Burley underscored the potential of Nuton’s technology to efficiently extract copper in an environmentally friendly manner.

Aldebaran’s Position in the Altar Project

Aldebaran, spun out of Regulus Resources Inc. in 2018, presently holds a 60% interest in the Altar project. However, it has the option to increase this stake to 80% with further investment. The fresh collaboration with Nuton is a testament to Aldebaran’s commitment to exploration and sustainable mining practices.