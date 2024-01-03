Aerolineas Argentinas: Navigating Economic Challenges and Future Prospects

Argentina’s national carrier, Aerolineas Argentinas, traces its origins back to December 1950. Since its inception, the airline has grown to offer services not only throughout Argentina but also to various destinations in North and South America, and Europe. Using two hubs in Buenos Aires, the Aeroparque Jorge Newbery Airport for domestic and regional international flights, and the Ezeiza International Airport for long-haul services, the airline has been able to connect Argentina with the rest of the world seamlessly.

Government Ownership and Diverse Fleet

The Aerolineas Argentinas SA group, which includes both Aerolineas and Austral, is predominantly owned by the Argentine government. The airline boasts a diverse fleet comprising both narrow and wide-body aircraft from renowned manufacturers, Airbus and Boeing. The airline’s commitment to providing quality services led to it becoming the first South American member of the SkyTeam alliance in August 2012.

Merger of Aerolineas Argentinas and Austral

In a significant turn of events on May 5, 2020, the Aerolineas Argentinas Group announced the merger of Aerolineas Argentinas and Austral. This move was a strategic response to the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. The merger was certified by Argentina’s National Civil Aviation Administration (ANAC) on November 30, 2020, which allowed the two airlines to operate as one entity. Since December 1, 2020, all flights have been conducted under the Aerolineas Argentinas brand, marking the complete integration of Austral into the national carrier.

Recent Economic Challenges and Future Plans

However, the recent economic instability in Argentina and the devaluation of the Argentine peso have led to American Airlines ceasing to accept the Argentine peso and listing all prices for tickets from Argentina in US Dollars. The new Argentine president, Javier Milei, devalued the peso by 50% in December to combat inflation. Despite the challenges, Aerolineas Argentinas, a SkyTeam member, returned to profit last year, carrying a record 16 million passengers. President Milei plans to implement an Open Skies policy and privatize Aerolineas Argentinas, aiming for a brighter future for the airline.