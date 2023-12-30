20,000 Colombian Students ‘Literally Deported’ Following Argentine Education Policy Shift

Colombian President Gustavo Petro has made a poignant declaration, stating that 20,000 Colombian students in Argentina have been ‘literally deported.’ This drastic action follows Argentine President Javier Milei’s decision to terminate free education for foreign students. President Petro’s comments highlight the drastic implications of the policy change in Argentina, effectively expelling these students from the country.

The Impact on Colombian Students

The policy shift in Argentina has had immediate and profound effects on the Colombian student population studying there. President Petro has expressed deep concern over the abrupt manner in which these students were denied access to further education. He reassured that Colombia is prepared to welcome the affected students back and will facilitate their continued education without any hindrances and at no cost.

Milei’s Drastic Policy Changes

President Milei’s decision aligns with his commitment to implement radical changes, a promise he made during his electoral campaign. These changes include the elimination of free education and healthcare services previously available to foreigners. His policy shift has significant implications, not only for Colombian students but for all international students studying in Argentina.

Global Concern Over Treatment of Foreign Students

This issue has triggered global concern regarding the treatment of foreign students and the implications of such policy shifts. The abrupt termination of education for these students has raised questions about the stability and viability of international education in Argentina under President Milei’s administration.