Arctic Blast: UK Braces for the Return of the 'Beast from the East'

As children in Buxton, Peak District, revel in sledging through snow-covered landscapes, the UK is bracing itself for more snowfall and temperatures as low as -7C. This week, the country is expecting the return of the infamous 'Beast from the East', a weather phenomenon characterized by freezing winds sweeping in from Arctic regions.

An Arctic Blast Sweeps Across the UK

The Met Office has issued yellow weather warnings for ice and snow across parts of the UK, with snowfall expected to arrive soon due to an arctic blast. Although Sunday is predicted to be mostly dry and sunny, snow is set to return on Monday, February 12 around 3pm. Areas near Inverness and Fort William could see up to 2-3cm of snow per hour, according to weather maps. Manchester, Birmingham, Newcastle, and Edinburgh might also experience some snow showers, bringing icy conditions. Temperatures could drop to as low as -4C in places like Aberdeen in Scotland, weather maps suggest.

The pretty Welsh village of Bristol, just an hour away, will remain unaffected by the snow. However, the South West is forecast to have a wet weekend with more rain to fall throughout most of next week. Speaking to the local media, Met Office said: "We have had the worst of it but it's still not completely clear. Where we have falling snow we see there is a risk of a few icy patches on roads. The focus is probably starting to shift more towards ice, people should still be cautious."

A North-South Divide in Temperatures

The UK is expecting a north-south divide in temperatures, with Arctic winds continuing to affect Scotland and the south experiencing milder conditions. Weather experts predict that the north of the UK will see "wilder weather" in the north as "high pressure remains around the south of the country." This means the south "will generally stay calmer and drier," while the north is likely to be both "windier" and "wetter," including "a touch of snow for higher ground."

A Brief Mild Interlude Before the Cold Returns

After a cold snap that saw temperatures plunge and dozens of schools close in the north of England and Wales, around 10cm (3.9in) of snow was recorded in Kirkwall, Scotland, while Bingley, West Yorkshire saw 9cm. However, the early freeze may soon melt away due to returning milder air as we head into the weekend, with Scotland being the only exception with its current cold phase likely to continue for another day.

Towards the back end of next week, temperatures are expected to turn colder once more - as bitter winds from Scandinavia grace the UK. Maps show temperatures as low as -7C in northern parts of the UK come February 21. Up to 20cm of snow is expected in the north too, as snow clouds sweep in from the east over the latter part of February.

Rain and Snow

The Met Office's five-day forecast predicts rain and some snow in the far north, mostly over higher ground on Saturday. From Sunday to Tuesday, it will be often cloudy with showers or longer spells of rain, some bright or sunny intervals developing, most likely on Tuesday. In the West Country, the Met Office says that there will be scattered showers, which could be heavy at times. And in a longer-range forecast for the South West, they add: "Likely cloudy in the south and southwest of the UK on Wednesday with outbreaks of rain. Probably drier and brighter elsewhere with overnight frost and fog possible. Cloudy, milder, wetter conditions probably making erratic progress further north and east during the remainder of the week and into the weekend."

The 'Beast from the East' is a term used when the UK gets really cold and snowy because of winds coming from the east. This happens when there's high pressure over Scandinavia and the UK gets a polar continental air mass. This means cold air comes in from the Eurasian landmass, bringing the chilly and snowy conditions that make us call it the 'beast from the east'.