Archbishop of Canterbury Visits Ukraine Amidst War Anniversary

As Ukraine braces to commemorate the second anniversary of the Russian invasion, a significant figure of support and solidarity, the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, sets foot on the nation's soil. This visit, marking his second journey to the conflict-ridden country since the war's inception, comes at a time when the world's attention seems increasingly drawn away by other global events and ongoing conflicts.

Revisiting the Scene of Struggle

Archbishop Welby's previous encounter with Ukraine was in December 2022, a period that left a lasting imprint on his psyche. The resilience and courage of those affected by the war were both moving and humbling, prompting a 'deep call to return'. His commitment to ensure that Ukrainians are not forgotten in the global narrative is the driving force behind his current visit.

Standing in Solidarity with the Ukrainian Christians

During his five-day visit, the Archbishop plans to spend time with the Christian community, including a planned visit to the Anglican Christ Church in Kyiv. The objective is to offer support, share prayers, and to stand arm-in-arm with the Ukrainian people, reinforcing the message of global solidarity.

A Beacon Amidst the Shadow of War

With the world's attention being increasingly diverted by other conflicts such as the one between Israel and Gaza, the Archbishop's visit is a poignant reminder. It aims to reaffirm that Ukraine is not forgotten, that its struggles are acknowledged, and that the spirit of its people is admired worldwide.