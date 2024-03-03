Archbishop Agyinasare Calls for Prayer for Middle East Peace Amid Israel-Gaza Conflict

During a sermon on February 25, Archbishop Charles Agyinasare of Perez Chapel International highlighted the urgent need for prayers for peace in the Middle East, following the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Gaza Strip. The call came in the wake of a visit from the Israeli Ambassador to Ghana, H.E Shlomit Sufa, emphasizing unity and divine intervention to ease the suffering and displacement caused by the war.

Unity in Prayer

"On this unique occasion, we are profoundly honoured to welcome the Israeli Ambassador to Ghana, H.E Shlomit Sufa. Her presence is a symbol of our interconnectedness and provides us with a special opportunity to join in collective prayer," Archbishop Agyinasare expressed during his sermon. He urged the congregation and viewers worldwide to extend their prayers beyond personal concerns and consider the well-being of those caught in the conflict between Israel and the Gaza Strip.

Global Concern and Support

Archbishop Agyinasare's message resonated with many, calling attention to the broader implications of the conflict on human lives. "Together, we express our heartfelt concern for the well-being of Israel and the Gaza strip, and extend our prayers to encompass the entire land, irrespective of background or faith," he stated, advocating for a global community response to the crisis.

Divine Intervention for Peace

"As we stand united in faith and brotherhood, let us rise, dear brethren, and join our hearts and voices in prayer. We pray for the restoration of peace in Israel and the Gaza Strip, invoking God's mercy, grace, and divine intervention. May His peace, which surpasses all understanding, descend upon this land, bringing an end to conflict and ushering in an era of reconciliation and harmony. Let us pray," Archbishop Agyinasare concluded, emphasizing the power of prayer in fostering peace. The armed conflict, initiated by a surprise attack from Hamas on October 7, 2023, underscores the urgency for such prayers.