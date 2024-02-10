Arab States Face Triad of Challenges in Human Development: Life Expectancy, Education, and Income

In a recent report, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) revealed that the Arab states are performing below the global average in every category of the 2010 Human Development Index (HDI). This index, first introduced in 1990, has evolved to include non-income factors and an Inequality-Adjusted Human Development Index, painting a more comprehensive picture of human development.

Life Expectancy, Education, and Income: The Arab World's Triad of Challenges

Life expectancy in the Arab states is lower than the global average, with disparities between countries like Qatar and Yemen highlighting the regional divide. Similarly, education levels in the Arab world are below par, with literacy rates and access to quality education varying significantly across the region.

Country Rankings: A Tale of Contrasts

Individual country rankings reveal a mixed bag of performances. While wealthier nations like Qatar and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) rank higher, countries like Tunisia and Jordan, with lower income levels, outperform their wealthier counterparts. This observation suggests that high income alone is not sufficient for better human development.

Authoritarianism: A Major Impediment to Progress?

The report hints at the potential impact of authoritarian political systems on human development in the Arab world. With few exceptions, the region is characterized by limited political freedom and civil liberties, which could be hindering progress in life expectancy, education, and income.