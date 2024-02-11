Apple's New Advice: Skip the Rice and Let Your Wet iPhone Breathe

Apple's Unexpected Advice: Ditch the Rice and Let Your iPhone Breathe

February 11, 2024 – A common occurrence for many iPhone users is the dreaded moment when their device comes into contact with water. In the past, the go-to solution for drying out a waterlogged iPhone was to place it in a bag of rice. However, Apple is now advising against this practice, suggesting an alternative approach to salvage wet iPhones.

Breaking the Rice Myth: A Gentle Tap and a Dry Environment

Apple's latest guidelines recommend gently tapping the iPhone on a soft surface to dislodge excess water droplets. The company advises users to leave their device in a dry area with good airflow for several hours to allow any remaining moisture to evaporate. In some cases, this process may take up to 24 hours, but users are urged to avoid using their iPhone during this drying period.

The Hidden Danger of Rice

So why has Apple turned its back on the age-old rice trick? According to the tech giant, small particles of rice can become trapped in the iPhone's crevices, potentially causing damage to the device's delicate internal components. This risk, Apple says, far outweighs any potential benefits of using rice as a drying agent.

The Charging Test: A Simple Way to Check Your iPhone's Recovery

To determine whether an iPhone has successfully dried out, Apple suggests attempting to charge the device after half an hour of air-drying. If the phone still isn't charging after 24 hours, users should try disconnecting and reconnecting the charging cable. If these steps don't work, Apple recommends contacting their support team or visiting an authorized service provider for further assistance.

In the event of water damage, Apple advises users to immediately check their iPhone 13 for external signs of moisture and inspect the Liquid Contact Indicator (LCI). If the LCI has changed color from white or silver to red or pink, it indicates water exposure. Powering off the device can minimize the risk of short circuits and electrical damage. Removing the SIM card also aids in the drying process by creating additional pathways for air circulation.

If the iPhone 13 has been submerged in saltwater or other liquids that may leave residue, users should consider cleaning the exterior surfaces with a slightly damp cloth and a small amount of isopropyl alcohol. However, it is essential to avoid applying excessive pressure, which could force moisture further into the device.

By following these guidelines, iPhone users can increase their chances of rescuing a waterlogged device. As Apple continues to innovate and improve its products, users can expect more helpful tips and tricks to keep their beloved devices safe and functioning optimally.