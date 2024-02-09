Antisemitism Resurges in Europe: A Dark Shadow Over Capitals

The Rising Shadows: Antisemitism Surfaces in Europe's Capitals

Amidst the vibrant tapestry of Europe's major capitals, a sinister pattern emerges. Jews are facing an escalating tide of verbal and physical attacks, prompting some religious Jewish men to hide their identities by replacing skullcaps with large hats. Yet, even this attempt at disguise has not deterred the relentless assaults.

The Sarah Case: A Chilling Turn

In Créteil, a suburb of Paris, a 67-year-old Orthodox Jewish woman named Sarah found herself in the clutches of law enforcement over an alleged traffic violation. During her detention, she was handcuffed and subjected to a horrifying ordeal. Her wig was forcibly removed, and she was bombarded with antisemitic slurs. The physical and psychological trauma Sarah endured has left an indelible scar.

Sarah's case, however, has taken an unexpected turn. Despite the overt antisemitism displayed by the police officers, her plight has garnered support from factions of the French left, who typically find themselves at odds with the Jewish community over Israel. Sarah's lawyer, Arie Alimi, is adamant that the police officers' actions represent a blatant violation of Sarah's human rights.

Academia's Battleground: The Lahav Shapira Incident

The issue of antisemitism has penetrated the hallowed halls of academia. On February 9, 2024, students and politicians, including prominent figures like Ricarda Lang and Volker Beck, gathered at the Free University of Berlin to protest recent antisemitic attacks on Jewish students.

The catalyst for this assembly was an unprovoked assault on Lahav Shapira, a 30-year-old Jewish student. Jewish students rallied together, brandishing signs and Israeli flags, in a powerful display of solidarity and a demand for action against the escalating antisemitism in academia.

Kristallnacht's Shadow: A Grim Reminder

The rise in antisemitic incidents harkens back to the 1938 Kristallnacht pogrom in Germany, a stark instance of elite-driven antisemitic violence in Europe. A new dataset, capturing geographical variations in antisemitism by tracing Jewish bogeymen in children's tales, provides a chilling analysis of this historical event.

The findings suggest that violence was more widespread in counties where Jewish bogeymen featured prominently in local oral traditions. This research underscores the necessity of exploring the ideational underpinnings of xenophobic violence, such as popular hatreds and fears, in addition to economic and political threats.

As Europe grapples with this resurgence of antisemitism, the world watches with bated breath. The escalating attacks on Jews in major European capitals, the disturbing incident involving Sarah, and the assault on Lahav Shapira serve as a stark reminder of the dark shadows that continue to linger.

The need to address the ideational forces driving this hatred is more urgent than ever. By acknowledging the role of popular ethnic hatreds and fears, we can begin to unravel the complex tapestry of xenophobic violence and work towards a more inclusive and tolerant future.