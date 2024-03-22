UWI Five Islands Campus to Host Pioneering Caribbean AI Conference in July 2024

From July 8-10, 2024, The University of the West Indies (The UWI) Five Islands Campus in Antigua will host a landmark international artificial intelligence conference titled “Reimagining the Digital Transformation of the Caribbean in an Age of Regenerative AI and the Fifth Industrial Revolution.” This event marks a significant milestone for the Caribbean region, bringing together renowned experts, policymakers, and stakeholders to explore the transformative potential of AI. Registration is now open, with an early bird discount available until April 30.

Advertisment

Conference Highlights and Keynote Speakers

The conference will kick off with welcome remarks from The UWI’s Vice-Chancellor, Professor Sir Hilary Beckles, and Five Islands Campus Principal, Professor Justin Robinson. Antigua and Barbuda’s Prime Minister, The Honourable Mr. Gaston Browne, will deliver a compelling keynote address, setting the stage for discussions on AI's pivotal role in the Caribbean's future. Esteemed keynote speakers, including Dr. Danielle Belgrave from GlascoSmithKline AI, Dr. Bharat N. Anand from Harvard University, Dr. Chris Jones, and Dr. Nicholas Fuller from IBM Research, will share their insights on leveraging AI for sustainable development, ethical technological advancement, and fostering a culture of collaboration and knowledge-sharing.

Exploring AI's Impact Across Sectors

Advertisment

With over 80 research papers accepted for presentation, the conference promises a rich exchange of ideas on AI applications in healthcare, sustainable agriculture, smart city development, and more. Panels will delve into AI’s role in climate change mitigation, disaster preparedness, legal challenges in the age of generative AI, and its implications for tourism, maritime security, cybersecurity, banking, and education. A pre-conference workshop will introduce participants to the basics of generative AI, featuring tools like ChatGPT, highlighting the practical aspects of AI technology.

Sponsorship and Participation Opportunities

Organizations interested in supporting this groundbreaking event can choose from five sponsorship levels, each offering unique benefits and opportunities for corporate engagement. This initiative not only provides a platform for showcasing technological innovations but also for forming strategic partnerships that could shape the Caribbean’s technological landscape. Registration details and further information on sponsorship can be found on the conference website, with updates available through LinkedIn and Facebook.

This conference represents a pivotal moment for the Caribbean, as it seeks to position itself at the forefront of technological innovation and sustainable development. By harnessing the power of AI, the region can address critical challenges and unlock new opportunities for growth and advancement. As we look toward the future, the outcomes of this conference could very well determine the trajectory of the Caribbean's digital transformation journey in an increasingly interconnected and tech-driven world.