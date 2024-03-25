UWI Five Islands Campus Hosts Groundbreaking Caribbean AI Conference, July 8-10, 2024

From July 8-10, 2024, The University of the West Indies (The UWI) Five Islands Campus in Antigua is set to host a milestone event, marking the region's first international artificial intelligence conference. Titled "Reimagining the Digital Transformation of the Caribbean in an Age of Regenerative AI and the Fifth Industrial Revolution," the conference aims to explore the transformative power of AI in propelling sustainable development and technological advancement within the Caribbean.

Unveiling the Future of AI in the Caribbean

The conference kickstarts with welcome remarks by The UWI’s Vice-Chancellor, Professor Sir Hilary Beckles, and Five Islands Campus Principal, Professor Justin Robinson. A keynote address by Antigua and Barbuda’s Prime Minister, The Honourable Mr. Gaston Browne, will set the tone, followed by a fireside chat with luminaries in generative AI. Esteemed speakers such as Dr Danielle Belgrave from GlascoSmithKline AI, Dr Bharat N. Anand from Harvard University, Dr Chris Jones, and Dr Nicholas Fuller from IBM Research will share their insights, aiming to catalyze innovation and foster ethical AI practices.

Driving Sustainable Development Through AI

The agenda includes panels on AI’s role in healthcare, sustainable agriculture, smart cities, and more, reflecting the conference’s dedication to addressing critical sustainable development goals. With over 80 research papers accepted and 60 international and regional panelists, the event promises a rich exchange of ideas and strategies for adopting AI in ways that are beneficial and ethical. Special sessions will explore AI’s impact on climate change, tourism, maritime security, and education, among other sectors.

Engagement and Collaboration Opportunities

Aside from knowledge-sharing, the conference offers pre-conference workshops on generative AI tools like ChatGPT, catering to educators, students, and AI enthusiasts. It also presents a unique platform for networking, with five levels of sponsorship opportunities available for businesses looking to connect with the conference. Interested parties are encouraged to register early to avail of the early bird discount and to follow updates via LinkedIn and Facebook.

This groundbreaking conference not only signifies The UWI Five Islands Campus’s commitment to technological and sustainable development but also positions the Caribbean at the forefront of global AI discussions. As the region faces rapid technological evolution, such collaborative efforts in embracing AI could indeed shape a promising future for the Caribbean.