UWI and Andrea Lervolino Launch Film Production Program for Caribbean Talent

The University of the West Indies (UWI) Five Islands Campus in St Johns has unveiled a groundbreaking film production program, set to revolutionize the Caribbean's film industry. Spearheaded by acclaimed Italian film producer Andrea Lervolino and supported by Dr. Dario Item, Ambassador to Spain, Monaco, and Liechtenstein, this initiative aims to nurture the next generation of filmmakers from Dominica and beyond. The collaboration promises advanced training and invaluable field experience, marking a significant stride in regional cinematic education.

Empowering Aspiring Filmmakers

The introduction of this new program at UWI Five Islands Campus comes at a pivotal time for the Caribbean's film industry. Andrea Lervolino, an Antigua and Barbuda citizen by investment, has pledged to personally involve himself in the educational journey of students. This includes offering opportunities for a select group to travel to Italy, immersing them in the practical aspects of movie production. Lervolino's commitment to teaching film production from scratch, including donating cameras and facilitating documentary making, underscores the program's hands-on approach to learning.

A Vision for the Future

While the UWI Mona Campus currently hosts a film section, the new initiative at the Five Islands Campus is poised to become the leading film studies center in the Caribbean. The potential expansion into digital animation highlights a forward-thinking approach, aiming to establish a robust infrastructure for this burgeoning field. This vision aligns with the university's broader mission to diversify its offerings and appeal to a wider student demographic, including the pursuit of activities that resonate with male students.

Community Impact and Support

The enthusiasm for the film production program extends beyond the university's walls. Education Minister Daryll Matthew has lauded the initiative as a milestone for national development in Antigua and Barbuda. Lervolino's generous contribution of USD$100,000 to the UWIFIC not only reflects his dedication to the community but also sets a precedent for meaningful collaboration between international experts and local institutions. This partnership heralds a new era for Caribbean cinema, promising to unlock untapped talent and propel the region onto the global stage.

As the UWI Five Islands Campus embarks on this exciting venture, the Caribbean film industry stands on the cusp of transformation. The collaboration between Andrea Lervolino, Dr. Dario Item, and the local academic community illustrates the power of collective ambition and international support in shaping the future of Caribbean storytelling. With a focus on practical experience and industry insights, this program is set to elevate Caribbean cinema, offering a beacon of hope and opportunity for aspiring filmmakers across the region.