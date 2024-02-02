The Role of Civil Society in Managing National Debt: Insights from Nadia Spencer-Henry

Former Debt Manager in Antigua and Barbuda's Ministry of Finance, Nadia Spencer-Henry, shed light on the crucial role of civil society in managing national debt in a recent consultation, hosted by the Caribbean Policy Development Centre (CPDC) in Antigua. She underscored the significance of public participation in government consultations to effect change in state projects and initiatives.

The Power of Civil Society Engagement

Spencer-Henry argued that when civil society abstains from participation, the government is left to rely on external consultants. This, she noted, could result in decisions that don't necessarily reflect the interests of critical stakeholders. She further emphasized the importance of robust procurement practices and urged civil society to ask questions to hold the government accountable.

CPDC's National Debt Consultations

Partnering with regional associates, the CPDC is conducting National Debt Consultations across CARICOM states with an aim to raise awareness about debt issues and collect policy recommendations. Geneva Oliverie, a Development Specialist at CPDC, remarked on the increased need for civil society engagement amidst external shocks impacting the region's development.

Mobilizing Caribbean CSOs and Communities

The consultations aim to galvanize Caribbean CSOs and communities for a more active role in public debt management. The Antigua and Barbuda consultation is part of a larger project, supported by FORGE and in partnership with Debt Justice UK (formerly Jubilee UK), to address the growing impact of debt in the Caribbean.