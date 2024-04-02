OECS Unveils New Tourism Policy Focused on Sustainability and Blue Economy

In a landmark move for Caribbean tourism, the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) has embarked on a mission to redefine its tourism sector. With sustainability and the blue economy at its core, the newly proposed OECS Common Tourism Policy aims to ensure a brighter, more resilient future for island economies.

Collaborative Efforts for a Unified Vision

The recent Regional Consultation in Antigua and Barbuda marked a significant milestone, bringing together Regional Permanent Secretaries and Senior Technical Officers. Under the guidance of Dr. Didacus Jules, Director General of the OECS, the consultation fostered a collaborative environment to draft a policy that promises to elevate the region's tourism to new heights. Colin James, CEO of the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority, emphasized the economic benefits of a collective approach, heralding the initiative as a stepping stone towards a more competitive and inclusive tourism sector.

Strategic Focus on the Blue Economy

Amidst the backdrop of global environmental concerns and the pressing need for sustainable development, the OECS's pivot towards the blue economy is both timely and strategic. Supported by the World Bank's Unleashing the Blue Economy Project, the policy revision aims to integrate sustainable practices across tourism operations, fostering climate-resilient strategies. This forward-thinking approach not only addresses the challenges posed by climate change but also unlocks new opportunities for growth and innovation within the sector.

A Path Towards Sustainable Growth

As the consultation concluded, the sense of optimism and unity among participants was palpable. The discussions and collaborative efforts underscored the collective resolve to transform the OECS tourism landscape. By leveraging the rich cultural heritage and unique natural resources of the Caribbean, the new OECS Common Tourism Policy is set to redefine what it means to travel sustainably, ensuring that the region remains a vibrant and enticing destination for generations to come.