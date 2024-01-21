Karen-Mae Hill OBE Receives Honorary Doctorate from University of Leicester

In a momentous event held at De Montfort Hall, Karen-Mae Hill OBE, a distinguished alumna of the University of Leicester, was conferred with an Honorary Doctorate of Laws. This prestigious recognition commemorates her remarkable contributions in several fields, ranging from finance to diplomacy, and underscores her unwavering commitment to social change.

A multifaceted professional

Armed with an academic background in law and over 15 years of professional experience in the banking and financial services sector, Hill has carved out an impressive career trajectory. Since 2017, she has been at the helm of the High Commission of Antigua and Barbuda, while also holding multiple ambassadorial positions. Her prowess and dedication to her roles have not gone unnoticed; Hill was acknowledged as the Diplomat of the Year for North America and the Caribbean.

Academic pursuits and accolades

Hill's academic journey is as illustrious as her professional one. A recipient of a scholarship at the University of Leicester, she subsequently earned a Rhodes Scholarship to Oxford. Alongside her scholarly pursuits, Hill has been instrumental in the development of the Centre for Oceanography and the Blue Economy at the University of the West Indies. She has also founded the Antigua and Barbuda Youth Symphony Orchestra, fostering a space for the youth to express themselves through the universal language of music.

Driving change and making a difference

Committed to making a positive impact on society, Hill has initiated a cricket exchange program and serves as a fellow and non-executive director at numerous prestigious institutions. She is a director at the Heritage Trust for Antigua and Barbuda and has been a resilient advocate for disability rights. Her professional interests span a wide spectrum, including financial regulations, the blue economy, trade, and advocacy for small states. On the social front, Hill focuses on youth empowerment, disability rights, and harnessing music as a tool for social change.

For her significant contributions to youth and the arts, Hill was honored with the Order of the British Empire (OBE) in the 2023 New Year's Honours List. The President and Vice-Chancellor of the University of Leicester commended Hill as a beacon for the community and an enduring source of inspiration.