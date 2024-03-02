Jade Kingdom Triumphs: Wins Dream Vacation on ITV's Saturday Night Takeaway

From setting world records to winning dream vacations, Jade Kingdom's inspiring story of determination and triumph is a testament to the power of hard work and giving back. A Guinness World Record holder who has raised thousands for North Devon Hospice, Jade recently added another feather to her cap by winning an all-inclusive holiday on Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway. The ITV show, known for its heartwarming surprises, honored 415 deserving winners, including Jade, with a TUI or Marella Cruises holiday.

Unstoppable Spirit: Jade Kingdom's Journey

Jade Kingdom, hailing from Barnstaple, has not only made history by becoming the first woman with Down Syndrome to complete a sprint triathlon but has also shown an incredible spirit of giving. Over six years, she has completed a total of ten triathlons, raising more than £30,000 for North Devon Hospice. Her efforts were recognized in 2022 when she was awarded a Guinness World Record. Jade's story is a powerful reminder of the impact one individual can have on their community and beyond.

A Moment of Surprise and Joy

The reveal of the holiday winners was a highlight of Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway, a moment filled with joy and surprise. Jade, nominated by her mother Judy for her hard work and dedication, was among those honored in the 'Happiest Minute of the Week' segment. The announcement left Jade and her family ecstatic, contemplating their dream destination, with Cape Verde being a top choice. This recognition serves not only as a reward for Jade's incredible achievements but also as an inspiration to others facing similar challenges.

Partners in Making Dreams Come True

Andrew Flintham, managing director of TUI, expressed his delight in partnering with Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway for such a significant season. This partnership aims to surprise and delight extraordinary individuals like Jade, providing them with a choice of dream vacations from hand-picked resorts to exploring new destinations on a Marella cruise. As more deserving winners look forward to their Takeaway Getaway, the promise of adventure and relaxation awaits, showcasing the beauty of recognizing and rewarding hard work and determination.

As Jade Kingdom and other winners embark on their dream vacations, their stories continue to inspire and uplift. Jade's journey, in particular, stands as a beacon of hope and possibility, proving that with determination and support, any dream can become a reality. Her achievements not only challenge perceptions but also highlight the importance of inclusivity and support within our communities. As we celebrate these moments of joy and recognition, we are reminded of the power of human spirit and the endless potential that lies within each of us.