Carnival Venezia's Historic Inaugural Visit to Antigua: A Milestone for Caribbean Cruising

In an event that marks a significant milestone for the island of Antigua and the cruising industry at large, the Carnival Venezia made its inaugural visit to Antigua & Barbuda, introducing over 4,000 passengers and 1,401 crew members to the 'Fun Italian Style' cruising experience. This maiden voyage to St. John’s on February 15, 2024, highlights the growing allure of Caribbean destinations among cruise aficionados and cements Antigua’s status as a preferred port of call.

Setting Sail on a Cultural Voyage

The Carnival Venezia’s arrival at Deepwater Harbour was not just another day in Antigua. It was the first port of call on its 12-day Southern Caribbean itinerary that began in New York, transforming the harbor into a bustling hub of excitement and cultural exchange. The traditional plaque exchange ceremony underscored the mutual appreciation and goodwill between Antigua and the Carnival Cruise Line, setting a precedent for future visits. With this visit, passengers had the opportunity to explore the island’s rich offerings from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., immersing themselves in the vibrant culture and scenic beauty of Antigua.

A Boost for Local Tourism

The Officer In Charge at Antigua Cruise Port, Cynthia Jacobs Browne, expressed delight over the Carnival Venezia’s visit, which signifies not just a boost for local tourism but also a vote of confidence in Antigua as a destination capable of hosting large-scale cruise ships. With a total passenger count of 13,350 for the day, thanks to the visit of other cruise ships, February has seen a significant uptick in cruise traffic. This surge is a testament to the island’s ongoing efforts to enhance its appeal to cruise travelers and underscores the potential for further growth in the cruise industry.

Looking ahead, the Carnival Venezia’s itinerary includes various destinations such as the Eastern Caribbean, Bermuda, Bahamas, and even a Canada and New England cruise, before eventually repositioning to Port Canaveral for 7-night Eastern and Western Caribbean sailings. This diversification of routes not only promises more visitors to Antigua but also enriches the cruising experience for passengers seeking novel adventures.