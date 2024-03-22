Bermuda Regiment Soldiers Impart Public-Order Skills in Barbados to Caribbean Forces

Soldiers from the Royal Bermuda Regiment recently embarked on a mission to share their specialized public-order techniques at a training course held in Barbados, targeting personnel from six Caribbean nations. This initiative, part of the Regional Security System programme, aimed at bolstering regional security through enhanced operational skills among police, prison, and defence forces across the Caribbean.

Building Regional Security Capacities

The training saw participation from Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, Dominica, St Kitts and Nevis, St Vincent and the Grenadines, and St Lucia. The Royal Bermuda Regiment soldiers, leveraging their expertise, conducted revision sessions for students who had previously undergone a public-order course. The programme's curriculum focused on instructional techniques, lesson preparation, and practical roles and responsibilities essential for delivering a basic public-order course. A total of 21 students from eight Regional Security System partner nations benefited from this training, which included critical lessons on containment and crowd dispersal tactics.

Expertise and Impression

Colour Sergeant Sergio White, a key member of the Bermuda training team, underscored the importance of delivering concise, safety-first lessons that encourage trust in equipment and mutual lookout among team members. White, also a gym owner, expressed admiration for the participants' performance, noting their rise to the challenge and growing confidence in instructional delivery. This feedback highlights the training's success in not only imparting essential skills but also in fostering instructor development among the participants.

Enhancing Regional Cooperation

The Regional Security System, with a history spanning over four decades, plays a pivotal role in ensuring the stability and security of its member states, thus facilitating social and economic development. Senior Sergeant Alvin Titus, from the Royal Police Force of Antigua and Barbuda, emphasized the significance of standardizing procedures across RSS member states to ensure cohesive public service delivery. His participation in both the previous and current training sessions underlines the ongoing commitment to professional development and regional security enhancement.

This collaborative training initiative not only strengthens the operational capabilities of Caribbean security forces but also fosters a spirit of unity and shared purpose among them. By aligning procedures and elevating standards, the Royal Bermuda Regiment and its Caribbean counterparts are laying a solid foundation for a safer, more secure regional environment, demonstrating the power of partnership in tackling contemporary security challenges.