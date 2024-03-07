Antigua and Barbuda Mourns the Loss of Its Oldest Resident, Gladys Hodge, at 106

Antigua and Barbuda bid farewell to its oldest resident, Gladys Hodge, who passed away at the remarkable age of 106. Born on December 20, 1917, in Athill Street, Villa, Hodge was a cherished member of the Villa Nazarene Church since its establishment and was celebrated for her vibrant spirit and sharp wit. Her passing has drawn heartfelt condolences from across the nation, including Governor General Sir Rodney Williams and Lady Williams, who expressed their deep sorrow and admiration for her extraordinary life and legacy.

A Century of Memories

Gladys Hodge's life spanned over a century of history, witnessing significant global and local changes. As an avid radio listener, she stayed informed on current events, engaging in lively discussions with all who knew her. Her commitment to her faith and the Villa Nazarene Church was profound, demonstrating her unwavering belief and dedication. Hodge's humor and wisdom made her a beloved figure in her community, leaving an indelible mark on those fortunate to have crossed paths with her.

Nation's Tribute

The nation's leaders, including Governor General Sir Rodney Williams and Lady Williams, have publicly honored Ms. Hodge's remarkable journey through life. Having met her on the occasion of her 100th birthday, they reflected on her warmth, wisdom, and the deep love she held for her family and country. Her stories of devotion to both her immediate family and her broader Antiguan and Barbudan family highlighted a life rich in experiences and contributions that have significantly impacted the community and the nation as a whole.

Legacy of Strength and Love

As Antigua and Barbuda's oldest centenarian, Gladys Hodge leaves behind a legacy characterized by strength, resilience, and love. Her life's tapestry, interwoven with her faith, has added a unique and uplifting dimension to her character, inspiring those around her. Her enthusiasm for sharing her life's journey was infectious, making her passing a profound loss not only to her family but to all of Antigua and Barbuda. The nation mourns the loss of a truly remarkable woman whose life was a testament to the enduring power of faith, love, and community.