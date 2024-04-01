Rediscovered After 102 Years: Shackleton's Final Expedition Barometer Up for Auction

Over a century after Sir Ernest Shackleton's final voyage, a remarkable piece of history tied to the legendary explorer has been uncovered. The barometer, once an integral part of Shackleton's last journey aboard the RYS Quest, is set to go under the hammer this April in Wiltshire, sparking interest among collectors and historians alike.

Historical Significance and Discovery

The aneroid barometer, manufactured by Short and Mason, played a critical role during the 1921-22 Shackleton-Rowett Antarctic Expedition. Fixed to the wall of Sir Ernest's cabin, it witnessed the final days of the explorer's life before he succumbed to heart failure in South Georgia Harbour. Dr. Leonard Hussey, the expedition's medic and a close companion of Shackleton, later took the barometer as a memento of their time together. After changing hands within families, the barometer, accompanied by a signed letter of provenance, is now poised to find a new home. With an estimated value of £8,000, it offers a rare opportunity to own a piece of polar exploration history.

Auction Details and Expectations

Henry Aldridge & Son, the auctioneers handling the sale, have expressed the significance of this lot. According to Andrew Aldridge, the barometer is not just a scientific instrument; it is a bridge to the past, offering a tangible connection to Shackleton's indomitable spirit and his final Antarctic endeavor. The auction, scheduled for April 27, has garnered widespread interest, highlighting the enduring fascination with Shackleton's legacy and the golden age of exploration.

Reflections on Shackleton's Legacy

The sale of this barometer is more than a transaction; it is a moment to reflect on the legacy of Sir Ernest Shackleton. Renowned for his leadership and courage, Shackleton's adventures continue to inspire adventurers and leaders across the globe. This instrument, a silent witness to his last expedition and untimely death, serves as a poignant reminder of the human spirit's resilience in the face of insurmountable odds. As it finds a new owner, the barometer's story adds a new chapter to the saga of Antarctic exploration, ensuring that the legend of Shackleton endures for generations to come.