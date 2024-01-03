Exploris One: Charting a New Course in Boutique Cruising

In the invigorating realm of boutique cruising, a refurbished vessel is charting a new course for adventure and luxury. The Exploris One, a ship built originally in the 1980s and previously sailed under the banner of the Silver Explorer with Silversea Cruises, has undergone a comprehensive refit. Embarking on a fresh journey with Exploris Expeditions & Cruises, the ship is poised to explore the less-traveled corners of the world, notably the polar regions.

Riding the Wave of Boutique Cruising

The tourism industry is witnessing a shift towards boutique cruising with smaller vessels, like the Exploris One, becoming the preferred choice. Their allure lies in their ability to access remote areas and offer flexible itineraries. This trend resonates with the vision of Paris-based Exploris Expeditions & Cruises, a new entrant into the market founded by Philippe Videau, one of the founders of Ponant. The Exploris One is their debut operational cruise ship, which embarked on its maiden voyage in December 2023.

A New Chapter with a Refit

The Exploris One underwent a refit in Chile, where it received a new color scheme, additional systems, and a satellite antenna. The update enhanced its capacity to host 140 guests in 60 cabins and 12 suites. It features a premium spa, multiple jacuzzis, and spacious outdoor areas. The ship is equipped with an ice-reinforced hull and 12 Zodiacs to facilitate exploration. At 108 meters long, it operates with a crew of over 100 and sails at an average speed of 12.5 knots.

Looking Towards a Luxurious, Eco-friendly Future

Not content to rest on their laurels, Exploris Expeditions & Cruises is also focusing on the development of new ships that intertwine luxury and eco-friendliness. As the industry evolves, it appears that the company is well-positioned to ride the wave of change, offering exquisite adventures that couple environmental responsibility with unparalleled comfort.