en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Antarctica

Exploring the Hidden Art Gallery Beneath the Antarctic Ice: Dr. Susanne Lockhart’s Journey

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: December 28, 2023 at 6:33 am EST
Exploring the Hidden Art Gallery Beneath the Antarctic Ice: Dr. Susanne Lockhart’s Journey

Imagine a world beneath the ice, a vibrant, multicolored tapestry of life, teeming with creatures so unique and beautiful, they could be mistaken for works of art. This is the Antarctic sea floor as seen and studied by Dr. Susanne Lockhart, a marine biologist from the California Academy of Sciences. Unlike the stark, white landscape that defines Antarctica’s surface, the underwater realm is a riot of colors – oranges, yellows, pinks, and even psychedelic purples, courtesy of the diverse coral communities that populate these depths.

Unveiling the Hidden Art Gallery

Dr. Lockhart’s exploration into this hidden world has led to the discovery of over a dozen new species, including sea cucumbers, one of which now bears her name. But the fruits of her labor extend far beyond expanding our knowledge of marine biodiversity. Her painstaking research and advocacy have helped establish 47 Vulnerable Marine Ecosystems (VMEs) in the Southern Ocean, leading to the protection of over 500 square kilometers of the seafloor from commercial bottom fishing.

A Call for Conservation

These successes, however, are just the beginning in Dr. Lockhart’s view. The Antarctic sea floor ecosystems, despite their beauty and biodiversity, are fragile. The threat of climate change, coupled with activities like overfishing, pose a significant risk. There’s a pressing need for greater public awareness and political will to safeguard these marine treasures. But this is easier said than done, especially given the geopolitical challenges that often stymie conservation efforts in the region.

From Sea Urchins to Sea Cucumbers

Dr. Lockhart’s journey into the world of marine biology began with an Antarctic sea urchin during a volunteer stint at a museum. This initial spark of interest eventually morphed into a full-blown passion for uncovering the unknown wonders of the Antarctic seafloor, a passion that continues to fuel her commitment to conservation. From observing ancient glass sponges to witnessing the mesmerizing play of bioluminescent creatures, every expedition is a reminder of the ecological importance of these ecosystems and the urgent need to protect them.

0
Antarctica
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

American Scientists in Pursuit of Antarctica's Oldest Ice: A Climate Change Investigation

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Climate Crisis Accelerates Melting of West Antarctica's 'Doomsday Glacier'

By Mahnoor Jehangir

GUSTO Project to Launch Aerial Telescope from Antarctica: A New Era in Space Exploration

By Mahnoor Jehangir

GUSTO: A New Journey into the Interstellar Medium

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Transformative Travel: Overcoming Fears and Creating Bonds in Remote E ...
@Antarctica · 1 day
Transformative Travel: Overcoming Fears and Creating Bonds in Remote E ...
heart comment 0
Indian Scientists Uncover Seasonal Variations in Antarctic Ionospheric Density

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Indian Scientists Uncover Seasonal Variations in Antarctic Ionospheric Density
Antarctic Ice Sheet on the Verge of Collapse, Octopus DNA Study Suggests

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Antarctic Ice Sheet on the Verge of Collapse, Octopus DNA Study Suggests
Punjab’s Green Move: 10,000 E-Bikes for Students to Boost Sustainable Transportation

By Mazhar Abbas

Punjab's Green Move: 10,000 E-Bikes for Students to Boost Sustainable Transportation
Colombian Military Forces Successfully Rescue Kidnapped Citizen in Buenavista

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Colombian Military Forces Successfully Rescue Kidnapped Citizen in Buenavista
Latest Headlines
World News
Rev Wengam Urges Gratitude Amidst Hardship; Peacefmonline.com Covers Political Tensions in Ghana
12 seconds
Rev Wengam Urges Gratitude Amidst Hardship; Peacefmonline.com Covers Political Tensions in Ghana
Raimi Aminu Resigns as Ondo Commissioner in Wake of Governor Akeredolu's Death
46 seconds
Raimi Aminu Resigns as Ondo Commissioner in Wake of Governor Akeredolu's Death
The Vital Role of UShER in COVID-19 Genomic Sequencing Amidst Rising Challenges
54 seconds
The Vital Role of UShER in COVID-19 Genomic Sequencing Amidst Rising Challenges
Navigating the Labyrinth of Depression: Coping Strategies from Therapist Linda Meredith
6 mins
Navigating the Labyrinth of Depression: Coping Strategies from Therapist Linda Meredith
ANP Leader Adnan Jalil Parts Ways, Set to Join PPP: Shakeup in KPK Politics
7 mins
ANP Leader Adnan Jalil Parts Ways, Set to Join PPP: Shakeup in KPK Politics
Colombian Special Jurisdiction for Peace Orders Arrest of Valle del Cauca Governor
7 mins
Colombian Special Jurisdiction for Peace Orders Arrest of Valle del Cauca Governor
Nitish Kumar Remains Our Supreme Leader, Dismisses Resignation Reports: JDU President Lalan Singh
7 mins
Nitish Kumar Remains Our Supreme Leader, Dismisses Resignation Reports: JDU President Lalan Singh
Gaza's Winter Woes: Humanitarian Crisis Intensified by Cold Weather
8 mins
Gaza's Winter Woes: Humanitarian Crisis Intensified by Cold Weather
A Week in Uganda: Political Developments, Public Health Initiatives, and Societal Milestones
9 mins
A Week in Uganda: Political Developments, Public Health Initiatives, and Societal Milestones
Gaza's Winter Woes: Humanitarian Crisis Intensified by Cold Weather
8 mins
Gaza's Winter Woes: Humanitarian Crisis Intensified by Cold Weather
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
2 hours
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
3 hours
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
Istanbul's Süleyman Seba Street Among World's Top 33 Picturesque Streets
4 hours
Istanbul's Süleyman Seba Street Among World's Top 33 Picturesque Streets
Cable Beach Christmas Tragedy: Lawrence James Coomerang Charged with Murder
4 hours
Cable Beach Christmas Tragedy: Lawrence James Coomerang Charged with Murder
Urgent Safety Warnings Issued After Six Drowning Incidents in NSW Since Christmas Eve
4 hours
Urgent Safety Warnings Issued After Six Drowning Incidents in NSW Since Christmas Eve
Australia to Offer Free Vaccines at Community Pharmacies
4 hours
Australia to Offer Free Vaccines at Community Pharmacies
Rising Drowning Toll in New South Wales Underscores Deadliest Time for Beachgoers
6 hours
Rising Drowning Toll in New South Wales Underscores Deadliest Time for Beachgoers
Christmas Day Tragedy: Man Charged with Murder in Broome, Western Australia
7 hours
Christmas Day Tragedy: Man Charged with Murder in Broome, Western Australia

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app