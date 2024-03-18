Animal group hires new directors for Oklahoma

Kevin Chambers, a seasoned professional with a wealth of global and local business, government, and animal advocacy experience, has joined forces with Animal Wellness Action and the Center for a Humane Economy.

His multifaceted background includes serving as a former U.S. diplomat, a global business expert, and a passionate advocate for animals. Let’s delve into the remarkable journey of this remarkable individual.

From Oklahoma to the World: A Diverse Career Path

Chambers hails from Oklahoma, but his career has taken him far beyond state borders. As a member of the U.S. Foreign Service, he represented the United States in various countries, including China, Japan, Sweden, Kazakhstan, Romania, and Angola.

His educational foundation includes a master’s degree in international management from the Thunderbird School of Global Management and a B.S. in wildlife ecology from Oklahoma State University. Notably, he also served as a Chinese translator for the U.S. Army Security Agency during his stationing in South Korea.

Before embarking on his diplomatic journey, Chambers held the position of director of international trade and investment for both Oklahoma and Missouri, advising five governors on matters related to global commerce. His expertise extends to international business, travel, history, and languages, as evidenced by his authorship of five books.

A Passionate Advocate for Animals

Chambers’ commitment to animal welfare goes beyond the boardroom. For decades, he has volunteered as a cruelty investigator and animal advocate. His pivotal role in the successful 2002 ballot measure to outlaw cockfighting in Oklahoma underscores his dedication. But it’s not just about policy; Chambers has witnessed the brutal realities of cockfighting firsthand, shining a light on the barbaric features of this cruel practice.

In his dual roles with Animal Wellness Action and the Center for a Humane Economy, Chambers wears multiple hats. His primary focus is ensuring that animal-welfare laws related to cockfighting and other abuses remain robust in the state. Drawing from his extensive experience in government outside the United States, he also contributes to multinational campaigns. Notable among these efforts are the elimination of kangaroo slaughter for soccer shoes and the rescue and protection of elephants in Thailand.

Wayne Pacelle’s Praise

Wayne Pacelle, president of Animal Wellness Action and the Center for a Humane Economy, lauds Chambers as a force to be reckoned with. His unwavering determination and passion make him an invaluable asset in the fight for animal rights.

As we look to the future, Kevin Chambers stands as a beacon of hope—a global advocate committed to creating a more compassionate world for all creatures, great and small.