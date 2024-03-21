Caribbean Procurement Leaders Advance Reform with CDB Support at INGP Conference

Several senior procurement leaders from across the Caribbean have significantly advanced their understanding of global and regional public procurement trends, following their participation in the XVIII Annual Conference of the Inter-American Network on Government Procurement (INGP) held last month in Asuncion, Paraguay. This progress is attributed to the support from the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB), which facilitated the attendance of procurement directors from Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Dominica, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

Sharing Best Practices and Building Networks

The INGP Conference serves as a crucial platform for countries to exchange updates on the status of procurement reform, discuss planned reforms, and explore common priorities. According to CDB's Head of Procurement, Mr. Douglas Fraser, the conference plays a pivotal role in sharing best practices and building technical networks across the Caribbean and beyond. The 2024 annual conference focused on key areas such as sustainable procurement, professionalization, integrity, and digitization. Participants developed action plans that can now be applied to support procurement reform within the Region.

Key Takeaways and Regional Impact

Ms. Ludiane Leveret-Richardson, Chief Procurement Officer from the Ministry of Finance, Government of Anguilla, highlighted the importance of professionalization of procurement functions and the transformative power of public procurement. Meanwhile, Mr. Sean Cenac, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Works, Government of Antigua and Barbuda, emphasized the conference's role in strengthening professional relationships and advancing procurement systems. The conference themes of professionalization and collaboration underscored the discussions, recognizing these as essential strategies for modernizing procurement systems across participating member-countries.

Public-Private Collaboration in Focus

During the event, Douglas Fraser led a panel discussion on strategies and tools to build stronger inter-sectoral alliances between stakeholders in the procurement process. The conference, supported by institutions including the Organization of American States, the Inter-American Development Bank, and the National Directorate of Public Procurement of Paraguay, focused on "Promoting Development with Public-Private Collaboration through State Procurements." This thematic emphasis suggests a growing recognition of the role of public procurement in fostering sustainable development and innovation through effective collaboration between the public and private sectors.

As the Caribbean region continues to navigate the complexities of procurement reform, the insights and networks developed through the INGP Conference offer a valuable foundation for future advancements. The collective experience underscores the significance of continuous learning, professionalization, and collaboration in enhancing the efficiency and integrity of public procurement systems. With the support of organizations like the CDB, Caribbean procurement leaders are better equipped to drive reform and achieve value for money in public spending, paving the way for sustainable development across the region.