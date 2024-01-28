Underdogs Shine: Angola Dominates Namibia in Last-16 Round of AFCON 2023

The underdogs of the TotalEnergiesAFCON2023 tournament, Angola and Namibia, clashed in a last-16 round match, with Angola securing a decisive victory. This match, which took place on 27th January 2024 at the Stade de la Paix, was a testament to the unpredictability and thrill of sports competitions.

Angola's Dominant Performance

In a game of intense football, Angola proved their mettle by defeating Namibia 3-0. Standout performances from Gelson Dala, who scored a brace, and Mabululu led the way for Angola's success. The latter's goal is being hailed as a contender for the goal of the tournament.

Red Cards and Resilience

The match wasn't without its share of drama. Both teams were reduced to 10 men before half-time: Angola's goalkeeper Neblu for handling the ball outside his area, and Namibia's Lubeni Haukongo for receiving a second yellow card. Despite this setback, Angola's resilience shone through, securing their biggest ever AFCON win.

The Road Ahead

This victory propels Angola into the quarterfinals, where they are set to face either Nigeria or Cameroon. Irrespective of the outcome, this match has already highlighted the potential for lower-ranked teams to advance and make an impact in the tournament.