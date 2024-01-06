President Joao Lourenco Shakes Up Angolan Military and Police Leadership

Angolan President, Joao Lourenco, in a recent wave of significant changes, has restructured the leadership of the country’s military and police forces, as stated in multiple presidential decrees. Lieutenant General Dinis Segunda Lucama has been named as the new Chief of Staff of the Angolan Army, a position of high authority and responsibility.

Reshaping the Military

In addition to Lucama’s appointment, other notable promotions include Lieutenant Generals Antonio Jose Neto and Remigio do Espirito Santo. They have been designated as commanders of the Northern and Southeastern Military Regions respectively. These changes are believed to strengthen the military structure, ensuring a more efficient and effective defence system.

Overhauling the Police Forces

Significant changes have also been seen in the National Police and the Criminal Investigation Service (SIC). Numerous appointments have been made, with new commissioners responsible for key departments such as identification and registration, drug trafficking, and financial and tax fraud offenses. The president has also instructed the retirement of several commissioners of the National Police. This overhaul is seen as a move towards more efficient policing and a stern stance against crime.

New Roles and Responsibilities

New roles have been established and filled, including leadership positions within the Personal Security Police, Protocol Entities, and various provincial commands of the National Police. These changes aim to enhance the operational capacity of the forces and to ensure better coordination and control.

All these changes have been made in compliance with the Constitution and relevant laws, after consultation with the National Security Council. This reshuffling is seen as a strategic move by President Lourenco to strengthen the country’s security apparatus.