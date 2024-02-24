Hon. Etteh Champions Inter-Parliamentary Alliances at OACPS-EU Assembly in Angola

Amidst the grandeur of the 64th Session of the Organization of African, Caribbean, Pacific States (OACPS) Parliamentary Assembly, a distinct voice emerged, advocating for a more unified approach towards international legislative cooperation. During the Constitutive Meeting and the 1st Session of the OACPS-European Union Joint Parliamentary Assembly held in Luanda, Angola, from February 17-21, 2024, Hon. Okpolupm Etteh, representing Nigeria, emphasized the critical role of collaboration among regional parliaments for achieving effective operations. The assembly, under the theme 'A New Dawn in OACPS-EU Relations: Towards a People-Led Partnership', became a platform for dialogue on fostering stronger partnerships among regional legislative bodies.

Advertisment

Forging Ahead with the Samoa Agreement

The assembly's discussions highlighted the Samoa Agreement, signed on November 15, 2023, marking a significant shift from the Cotonou agreement of 2000 and the former Lomé Convention of 1975. Etteh pointed out the importance of this agreement in enhancing the cooperative framework between the OACPS states and the European Union. However, he also noted Nigeria's absence from the list of signatories, underscoring the necessity for Nigeria to join this partnership to bolster collaboration and ensure the nation's active participation in shaping future international policies.

Uniting for Greater Impact

Advertisment

The call for unity and cooperation was not just about signing agreements; it was about building efficient, responsive, and people-centered governance structures across continents. The Nigerian delegation, led by Rt. Hon. Dr Adewunmi Onanuga, along with notable members such as Hon. Ishaya David Lalu, Hon. Amobi Godwin Ogah, and Hon. Murtala Usman Banye, echoed Etteh's sentiments. The delegation's presence and active participation in the discussions underscored Nigeria's commitment to international collaboration, despite the current hesitation to sign the Samoa Agreement.

Looking Towards the Future

The assembly served as a reminder of the evolving nature of international relations and the increasing importance of parliamentary diplomacy in addressing global challenges. By advocating for the creation of new joint institutions among the OACPS-EU members, as reported in a reference article, Etteh underscored the need for a more structured approach to collaboration that goes beyond traditional diplomacy. The emphasis on the Samoa Agreement and the push for Nigeria's signature highlight a broader narrative of seeking more inclusive, effective, and equitable international partnerships.

In an era where global challenges necessitate unified responses, the dialogue initiated at the OACPS-EU Joint Parliamentary Assembly in Angola marks a step towards more cohesive and coordinated international action. The call for Nigeria to align with the Samoa Agreement resonates with a larger appeal for nations to embrace cooperative endeavors, ensuring that the collective voice of the OACPS-EU partnership can lead to substantive, positive changes on the global stage.