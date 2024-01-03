CNN Travel Unveils Top 24 Global Destinations for 2024, Angola Makes the Cut

CNN Travel has spotlighted the globe’s best destinations to explore in 2024, featuring a curated list of 24 diverse locations. The selection emphasizes sustainable tourism and ease of access, presenting a unique opportunity for travelers to rediscover the world after the pandemic-induced tourism slump. Ranking eighth on this prestigious list is Lubango, Angola, a testament to the African nation’s efforts to join the global tourism scene.

Lubango, Angola: A Rising Star on the Tourism Scene

Angola has been praised for its innovative measures designed to attract visitors, such as quick-approval e-visas. The country offers a variety of attractions, from the majestic Cristo Rei monument in Lubango to the breathtaking natural beauty of the Tundavala Gap and the Calendula Falls. For adventurers and water enthusiasts, the Atlantic coastline houses some incredible surfing spots. Moreover, the capital, Luanda, is a vibrant city known for its exciting nightlife and rich colonial architecture. However, it’s Lubango that stands out as the gateway to both natural wonders and cultural heritage sites.

Other Must-Visit Destinations

Besides Angola, the list includes several other destinations that cater to different types of tourists. From the pristine beaches of Sumba in Indonesia to the rich historical sites in the Turkish Black Sea Coast, there’s something for everyone. Tartu in Estonia offers a blend of contemporary city life and historic charm, while Tainan in Taiwan is a haven for food lovers. Meanwhile, Uzbekistan, known for its grand Islamic architecture and ancient cities, closes the list at number 24.

Reviving Tourism with a Focus on Sustainability

The destinations featured in the CNN Travel list are not just about beauty and attractions; they are regions that have demonstrated resilience in the face of adversity. Many of these countries are recovering from natural disasters, economic challenges, or the devastating impacts of the pandemic. They have shown an unwavering commitment to sustainable tourism, investing in eco-friendly initiatives, and creating an environment where tourism can thrive while preserving their natural and cultural heritage. As the world slowly returns to normal, these locations serve as a beacon, inviting travelers to explore while respecting the planet.