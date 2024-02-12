Angola's Youth Urged to Preserve Culture and Embrace Modernity for Tourism Growth

Filipe Zau, Angola's Minister of Culture and Tourism, issues a rousing call to the nation's youth: preserve cultural identity while embracing modernity. As the world becomes increasingly interconnected, Zau believes that this delicate balance is the key to attracting international tourists and boosting the nation's profile.

Cultural Preservation: The Heart of Angolan Tourism

Addressing a captivated audience, Zau emphasizes the importance of cultural preservation for events such as the Luanda Carnival, a vibrant celebration that showcases the rich tapestry of Angolan heritage. By honoring their roots, young Angolans can ensure that the carnival remains an authentic and enticing spectacle for visitors from around the globe.

The Luanda Carnival: A Showcase of Angolan Culture

The 46th edition of the Luanda Carnival features 13 groups in each of classes A and B, as well as 17 groups in the children's class. Each group focuses on preserving Angolan culture, demonstrating the nation's diverse traditions through music, dance, and elaborate costumes. This year, the Ministry of Culture and Tourism has increased the prize money for the top three winners in each class, further incentivizing the celebration and preservation of Angolan heritage.

The Ministry's Commitment to Cultural Initiatives

Zau assures the public that the Ministry of Culture and Tourism remains steadfast in its commitment to promoting national tourism through cultural initiatives. By fostering a deep appreciation for Angolan culture among the younger generation, the ministry aims to create a sustainable and thriving tourism industry that benefits the entire nation.

As the Luanda Carnival continues to captivate audiences with its dazzling display of Angolan culture, the message from Minister Filipe Zau resonates: to preserve the past, embrace the future, and invite the world to share in the beauty of Angola's rich heritage.

Key Points: