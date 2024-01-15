Netcracker Advances Andorra Telecom’s Digital Transformation with Cloud-based Solutions on AWS

Netcracker Technology has announced the successful implementation of its cloud-native Business Support Systems (BSS) and Operations Support Systems (OSS) solutions for Andorra Telecom on Amazon Web Services (AWS). This development is a significant step in Andorra Telecom’s ongoing digital transformation journey, equipping the company with a future-proof IT infrastructure designed to support fixed-mobile convergence and advanced digital services.

The Netcracker Digital Platform

The Netcracker Digital BSS and Digital OSS are integral elements of the Netcracker Digital Platform. This platform offers a multitude of benefits such as increased scalability, enhanced agility, and reduced IT complexity. It also accelerates time to market and improves service delivery, creating a dynamic environment for Andorra Telecom to thrive in the digital space.

AI-Driven Solutions for Enhanced Operations

The AI-driven solutions from Netcracker will empower Andorra Telecom to introduce new digital services and streamline operations. By leveraging artificial intelligence, Andorra Telecom can automate and optimize various processes, enhancing efficiency, and improving customer experience. This project is seen as a pivotal move for Andorra Telecom, setting the stage for the operator to grow and innovate within the 5G era.

Netcracker and Andorra Telecom: An Ongoing Partnership

This project underscores the ongoing partnership between Netcracker and Andorra Telecom. Netcracker Technology, a subsidiary of NEC Corporation, assists service providers in adapting to digital economies and expanding their businesses. On the other hand, Andorra Telecom, the national carrier of the Principality of Andorra, is committed to providing various telecommunications services and promoting digital inclusivity and responsible internet usage among its citizens.