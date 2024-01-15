en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Andorra

Netcracker Advances Andorra Telecom’s Digital Transformation with Cloud-based Solutions on AWS

author
By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:04 am EST
Netcracker Advances Andorra Telecom’s Digital Transformation with Cloud-based Solutions on AWS

Netcracker Technology has announced the successful implementation of its cloud-native Business Support Systems (BSS) and Operations Support Systems (OSS) solutions for Andorra Telecom on Amazon Web Services (AWS). This development is a significant step in Andorra Telecom’s ongoing digital transformation journey, equipping the company with a future-proof IT infrastructure designed to support fixed-mobile convergence and advanced digital services.

The Netcracker Digital Platform

The Netcracker Digital BSS and Digital OSS are integral elements of the Netcracker Digital Platform. This platform offers a multitude of benefits such as increased scalability, enhanced agility, and reduced IT complexity. It also accelerates time to market and improves service delivery, creating a dynamic environment for Andorra Telecom to thrive in the digital space.

AI-Driven Solutions for Enhanced Operations

The AI-driven solutions from Netcracker will empower Andorra Telecom to introduce new digital services and streamline operations. By leveraging artificial intelligence, Andorra Telecom can automate and optimize various processes, enhancing efficiency, and improving customer experience. This project is seen as a pivotal move for Andorra Telecom, setting the stage for the operator to grow and innovate within the 5G era.

Netcracker and Andorra Telecom: An Ongoing Partnership

This project underscores the ongoing partnership between Netcracker and Andorra Telecom. Netcracker Technology, a subsidiary of NEC Corporation, assists service providers in adapting to digital economies and expanding their businesses. On the other hand, Andorra Telecom, the national carrier of the Principality of Andorra, is committed to providing various telecommunications services and promoting digital inclusivity and responsible internet usage among its citizens.

0
Andorra
author

Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Andorra

See more
2 days ago
Political Rifts Emerge as PTI-N Reneges on Agreement with PTI
On an unremarkable Saturday, January 13, 2024, the political landscape in Pakistan was set ablaze as the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party found itself embroiled in a complex political debacle. A friction point emerged between the PTI and its splinter group, Tehreek-e-Insaf Nazriati (PTI-N), casting a shadow on their previously established agreement. A Sudden Backtrack The
Political Rifts Emerge as PTI-N Reneges on Agreement with PTI
In Memory of James M. 'Jim' Lewis: A Pillar of Madison, Nebraska
2 days ago
In Memory of James M. 'Jim' Lewis: A Pillar of Madison, Nebraska
Winding River Skating Center Offers Weekend of Fun for All Ages
2 days ago
Winding River Skating Center Offers Weekend of Fun for All Ages
Vermont Trooper Archer: A Beacon of Bravery Amid Freezing Waters
2 days ago
Vermont Trooper Archer: A Beacon of Bravery Amid Freezing Waters
CES 2024: Lenovo Unveils AI-Powered Business Computing Products
2 days ago
CES 2024: Lenovo Unveils AI-Powered Business Computing Products
National Philoptochos Backs Review of Saint Basil Academy's Ministry
2 days ago
National Philoptochos Backs Review of Saint Basil Academy's Ministry
Latest Headlines
World News
Kinark Autism Services Advocates for Widespread Adoption of Virtual Autism Care
16 seconds
Kinark Autism Services Advocates for Widespread Adoption of Virtual Autism Care
Russia Seeks to Strengthen Ties with North Korea Amidst Diplomatic Pressures
16 seconds
Russia Seeks to Strengthen Ties with North Korea Amidst Diplomatic Pressures
Unveiling the Truth Behind Jennifer Connell's Lawsuit
22 seconds
Unveiling the Truth Behind Jennifer Connell's Lawsuit
Basotho National Party Stands Against Israeli Apartheid: A Message of Unity and Strength
23 seconds
Basotho National Party Stands Against Israeli Apartheid: A Message of Unity and Strength
Rutland Healthwatch Addresses Community Concerns at Care Home Event
30 seconds
Rutland Healthwatch Addresses Community Concerns at Care Home Event
Cook County Property Tax Exemptions: A Double-Edged Sword
33 seconds
Cook County Property Tax Exemptions: A Double-Edged Sword
NeoImmuneTech Appoints New President Dr. Luke Oh to Propel Clinical Developments
47 seconds
NeoImmuneTech Appoints New President Dr. Luke Oh to Propel Clinical Developments
Dianne Buswell and Nitro's Dance Ignites Fans' Hopes for a Strictly-Gladiators Crossover
55 seconds
Dianne Buswell and Nitro's Dance Ignites Fans' Hopes for a Strictly-Gladiators Crossover
Zhang Zhizhen Triumphs at Australian Open, Pioneering a New Era for Chinese Tennis
57 seconds
Zhang Zhizhen Triumphs at Australian Open, Pioneering a New Era for Chinese Tennis
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
1 min
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
25 mins
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
53 mins
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
2 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
2 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
3 hours
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
3 hours
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
5 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
7 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app