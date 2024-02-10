Ancient Scrolls Unlocked by AI: New Secrets of Greek Philosophy Revealed

Ancient Scrolls Reveal New Secrets: The Triumph of AI and Human Curiosity

The Herculaneum scrolls, a vast library of ancient texts carbonized during the Mount Vesuvius eruption in 79 CE, have long been a tantalizing mystery. Believed to contain lost works by Aeschylus, Sappho, and Sophocles, these scrolls could potentially rewrite the history of the ancient world. However, due to their charred state, they have remained unreadable for nearly two millennia—until now.

The Vesuvius Challenge: A Million-Dollar Quest

Nat Friedman, former CEO of GitHub and an AI-focused investor, launched the Vesuvius Challenge in 2022, offering $1 million in prizes to develop AI software capable of reading four passages from one scroll. The contest attracted participants from around the world, who worked tirelessly to create innovative solutions using AI and computer vision technology. The competition's next phase will offer a $100,000 prize for the first team to retrieve at least 90% of the contents of the four currently scanned scrolls.

Breaking through the Charred Layers: The AI Breakthrough

A team of student researchers, led by computer science professor Brent Seales from the University of Kentucky, emerged victorious in the challenge. They successfully deciphered about 2,000 characters from the scrolls, revealing previously unseen Greek texts from a philosopher's meditation on life's pleasures. The newly revealed text is believed to have been written by Epicurean philosopher Philodemus, who discusses music, food, and how to enjoy life's pleasures. The scrolls were found in the library of a villa belonging to Julius Caesar's father-in-law in the town of Herculaneum.

The team's submission was described as the most readable, earning them the grand prize of $700,000. Youssef Nader, Luke Farritor, and Julian Schilliger, the three students on the team, used AI to decipher a complaint about unnamed ideological adversaries, potentially the Stoics, who had nothing to say about pleasure. This discovery marks a significant breakthrough in the field of Herculaneum papyrology and Greek philosophy.

A New Chapter in the History of Ancient Texts

The Vesuvius Challenge has not only unlocked secrets hidden within the Herculaneum scrolls but has also demonstrated the power of AI and human curiosity. By combining cutting-edge technology with the determination to uncover the past, we can continue to push the boundaries of what we know about our ancient world. The story of the Herculaneum scrolls serves as a reminder that even when history appears lost, it can still be found—and that every discovery has the potential to change our understanding of the past, present, and future.

As the Vesuvius Challenge continues, more teams will undoubtedly join the race to decipher the remaining scrolls. With each new transcription, we come one step closer to understanding the thoughts, beliefs, and stories of those who lived in the shadow of Mount Vesuvius, preserving their legacy for generations to come.