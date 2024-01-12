Analyst Foresees Major Oil Companies Bouncing Back with Significant Returns in 2024

Energy analyst Peter Low of Redburn Atlantic has painted an optimistic future for major oil companies, including Shell, BP, and Exxon Mobil, forecasting substantial returns for shareholders in 2024. This comes in the wake of declining oil prices and dipping stock valuations. Low's projections are predicated on a recovery in global oil demand, expected to outstrip production in the first half of the year, thereby pushing oil prices from the mid-$70s to the mid-$80s per barrel.

Oil Companies to Rebound

The anticipated recovery in oil prices is projected to give a boost to oil company valuations, currently trading at a 30% discount to their long-term averages. Shell, BP, and Exxon Mobil have been spotlighted by Low as companies with encouraging prospects. Both Shell and BP, which were trading at lower valuations due to their forays into renewable energy, displayed signs of improvement in 2023 as they refocused on oil. Exxon Mobil, despite suffering a 9% stock decline in 2023, is being recognized for its growth potential, particularly with its investments in the Permian Basin and a significant project off the coast of Guyana.

Upgraded Ratings and Promising Returns

Low has upgraded his ratings for Exxon and BP to 'Buy' from 'Neutral' and has continued to maintain a 'Buy' rating for Shell. He anticipates a return on investment of 20% or more for these companies, with Exxon potentially hitting $119 per share, Shell climbing to £31, and BP to £5.90. Dividend yields and the potential for increased stock buybacks emerge as key factors contributing to these projections, such as Exxon's expected $20 billion per year post-acquisition of Pioneer Natural Resources.

Implications for the Energy Sector

The rebound of these major oil companies and the expected substantial returns they can deliver to shareholders will have significant implications for the global energy sector. It sets a hopeful tone for the industry, suggesting a resurgence of traditional energy companies amid the increasing focus on renewable energy. Whether Low's optimistic forecast will materialize as expected remains to be seen, but for now, the future looks promising for Shell, BP, and Exxon Mobil.