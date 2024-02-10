Amy Garbrick Makes History as First Female Chair of Boy Scouts' Mountaineer Area Council

Amy Garbrick, a dedicated volunteer and advocate for the Boy Scouts of America (BSA), has made history as the first female chair of the governing board for the Mountaineer Area Council. Her appointment coincides with the 114th anniversary of the BSA, marking an important milestone in the organization's ongoing commitment to inclusivity.

Shattering the Glass Ceiling

Garbrick's journey with the BSA began nearly a decade ago, her passion for the organization fueled by her belief in its core values of character development, growth, and inclusivity. As she steps into her new role, she is eager to build on the foundation laid by her predecessor, Dr. Lee Pyles, who served as chair for the past three years.

Dr. Pyles' legacy includes significant strides in expanding the reach of the Scouts in north central West Virginia, which Garbrick plans to continue. She expressed her gratitude for his dedication and commitment to the organization, stating, "Dr. Pyles has been an incredible leader and mentor, and I am honored to follow in his footsteps."

Bridging Communities and Building Character

With a focus on engaging more youth and families in the Scouting movement, Garbrick's mission is to foster an environment where children can develop essential life skills and grow into responsible, compassionate citizens. She believes that the BSA's programs offer invaluable opportunities for character development and personal growth, which are crucial in today's rapidly changing world.

Inclusivity at the forefront, Garbrick is committed to ensuring that the Mountaineer Area Council reflects the diverse communities it serves. She aims to break down barriers and create a welcoming space for all young people, regardless of their background or circumstances. As she shared, "Our goal is to provide a safe, inclusive, and enriching environment where every child can thrive and reach their full potential."

A New Chapter in Scouting History

As the first female chair of the governing board, Garbrick recognizes the significance of her appointment and the message it sends to young girls and women across the region. She hopes that her leadership will inspire more girls to join the BSA and challenge the traditional gender roles that have long been associated with the organization.

Reflecting on her new role, Garbrick stated, "I am incredibly proud to be a part of the Boy Scouts of America, and I am excited to work with our dedicated team of volunteers, staff, and community partners to continue building a brighter future for our youth."

With Garbrick at the helm, the Mountaineer Area Council of the Boy Scouts of America embarks on a new chapter in its storied history, one that promises to expand its reach, prioritize character development, and embrace inclusivity like never before.

As the organization celebrates its 114th anniversary, the appointment of Amy Garbrick as its first female chair signals a commitment to progress and a belief in the power of Scouting to transform lives. Under her leadership, the Mountaineer Area Council will continue to foster growth, instill values, and bridge communities, ensuring that the Scouting movement remains a vital force in shaping the leaders of tomorrow.