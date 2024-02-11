Alreadymade: Barbara Visser's Documentary Unravels the Mystery of Marcel Duchamp's Fountain

Barbara Visser's latest film, 'Alreadymade' (2023), explores the enigmatic story behind Marcel Duchamp's groundbreaking artwork, 'Fountain' (1917). Presented at Kunsthaus Zürich, the documentary employs advanced technology and found footage to challenge the audience's perception of reality and creativity. The title 'Alreadymade' is inspired by Duchamp's concept of the 'readymade' – everyday objects transformed into art.

The Debate Unfolds

The film delves into the controversy surrounding the authorship of Duchamp's 'Fountain,' a urinal signed as R. Mutt and initially rejected from an exhibition. Lost after its first display, Duchamp claimed authorship, but theories suggest that Dadaist Baroness Elsa von Freytag-Loringhoven might be the true creator. Visser's film raises questions about artistic creation and the historical injustices faced by female artists, such as Artemisia Gentileschi and Simone de Beauvoir.

The Pursuit of Truth

In 2023, art historian Glyn Thompson linked the handwriting on 'Fountain' to Von Freytag-Loringhoven, providing compelling evidence that she might be the genuine artist. Thompson also identified the urinal model from a Philadelphia plumbing shop, shedding new light on the artwork's origin. Visser's film takes the audience on a journey through the complex world of modern art, exploring the fine line between authenticity and imitation.

The Human Element

Beyond the debate, 'Alreadymade' highlights the human stories behind the art. Von Freytag-Loringhoven's life serves as a poignant reminder of the struggles faced by women in the early 20th-century art world. The film paints a vivid picture of her defiant spirit and innovative approach to art, challenging societal norms and expectations.

As 'Alreadymade' draws to a close, it leaves viewers with a renewed appreciation for the complexities of art and the importance of questioning established narratives. By shining a light on the overlooked and forgotten figures in art history, Barbara Visser's film offers a thought-provoking exploration of the boundaries between reality and illusion.

In the end, 'Alreadymade' serves as a testament to the power of perseverance and the human spirit in the world of art. As the debate surrounding Duchamp's 'Fountain' continues to evolve, one thing remains clear: the art world will never be the same.