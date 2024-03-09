Alicia Keys Ignites Empowerment at MDLBEAST's Women to Women Initiative in Jeddah

American singer Alicia Keys joined forces with influential Saudi women at the third "Women to Women" initiative in Jeddah, marking a significant moment for empowerment and cultural progress. Hosted by MDLBEAST on International Women's Day, this convergence of talents including DJ Cosmicat, aerospace engineer Mishaal Ashemimry, and mountaineer Raha Moharrak, celebrated achievements and discussed overcoming challenges for success in various fields.

Empowering Voices

Keys, alongside her peers, shared insights into their journeys, highlighting the essence of challenging norms and the power of self-belief. Keys emphasized the importance of authenticity and kindness, crediting her resilience to the strong influence of her single mother and her own relentless drive to succeed. This gathering not only served as an inspiration to many but also underscored the impact of collective wisdom in driving societal change.

Inspirational Journeys

From Ashemimry's passion for aerospace to Moharrak's groundbreaking ascent of Everest, the event showcased the diverse paths women can take towards achieving their dreams. Ashemimry discussed breaking stereotypes in a male-dominated field, while Moharrak shared her experiences of mental and emotional challenges in breaking norms. Their stories serve as a testament to the indomitable spirit of women who dare to dream big and break barriers.

Broader Horizons

The event also spotlighted the broader efforts in the Gulf region towards women's empowerment, as evidenced by the Gulf Cooperation Council's International Women's Day celebration in Riyadh. This gathering reaffirmed the commitment to women's empowerment as a cornerstone of Saudi Vision 2030, recognizing women's pivotal role in the nation's development and calling for the protection of their rights amidst global challenges.