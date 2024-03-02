Over 200 Celebrate MENA Heritage at University of Wisconsin's 'Night at the Bazaar'

On a vibrant Friday evening, the University of Wisconsin's Multicultural Student Center transformed into a bustling marketplace for 'Night at the Bazaar,' launching the second annual Middle East North Africa (MENA) Heritage Month. This event, attended by over 200 students and community members, featured traditional clothing, foods, and cultural activities from across the MENA region, highlighting its diversity and contemporary relevance.

Embracing MENA Cultures Through Food, Music, and Art

MENA students and community members donned traditional attire, running booths that showcased the rich cultural tapestry of Persia, Somalia, North Africa, Kurdistan, Türkiye, the Levant, and Gulf area countries. Each booth offered a unique glimpse into the region's culinary delights, ranging from Kurdish kibbeh and Moroccan chebakia to Turkish dürüm and Palestinian manakeesh. The air buzzed with the sounds of live Algerian music as attendees immersed themselves in Arabic calligraphy, henna art, and glass mosaics, reflecting the event's goal to share and celebrate MENA cultures.

Challenging Stereotypes, Celebrating Identity

The theme for this year's MENA Heritage Month, 'MENA in the Modern World,' aims to challenge stereotypes and acknowledge the region's dynamic, contemporary nature alongside its rich historical roots. Events like 'Night at the Bazaar' serve as platforms for MENA students to reclaim their narratives, showcasing the resilience and diversity of their cultures. The event also addressed current issues, with activities such as 'Lanterns for Gaza' offering a moment of solidarity and reflection amidst the backdrop of ongoing conflict.

Community Impact and the Path Forward

The success of 'Night at the Bazaar' underscores the vibrant presence and contributions of the MENA community within the University of Wisconsin and the broader Madison area. Despite the lack of a dedicated space in the Multicultural Student Center, the large turnout and enthusiastic participation highlight the community's unity and the importance of such cultural celebrations. As the first of seven events planned for the month, it sets a hopeful tone for further recognition and support of the MENA community on campus.

As the MENA Heritage Month continues with a series of events, including an Engineering Lunch, Relief for Refugees, and Thousand & One Nights, it offers an ongoing opportunity for engagement, education, and celebration of the MENA region's cultural heritage. The collective effort to organize these events reflects a strong desire for inclusion and representation, signaling a step towards greater understanding and appreciation of the MENA community's integral role within the university and beyond.