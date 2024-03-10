Algeria Alerts OPCW: Israel May Deploy Chemical Weapons Against Gaza, Urges Investigation

Algeria has sounded an alarm to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), warning of a potential Israeli use of chemical weapons in its conflict with Gaza. Salima Abdelhak, representing Algeria at the OPCW, voiced this concern amid escalating violations of international law by Israel. This development places a renewed focus on the international community's role in preventing the use of banned weapons and ensuring adherence to global treaties.

Algeria Raises Concerns at OPCW

During the 105th session of the OPCW's Executive Council in The Hague, Abdelhak highlighted the dire situation in Gaza. She condemned the Israeli atrocities against Palestinians as blatant disregard for international law. Algeria's initiative at the OPCW underscores the global anxiety over the resurgence of chemical weapons, especially by actors not bound by the Chemical Weapons Convention. The Algerian ambassador's warning is a clarion call for the international watchdog to persist in its mission to prevent chemical warfare.

International Response and Call for Action

Abdelhak’s statement also spotlighted the broader threat of chemical terrorism and the potential for non-state entities to acquire chemical weapons amidst ongoing conflicts. She called for enhanced international cooperation and adherence to the measures outlined in the Chemical Weapons Convention to mitigate these risks. Additionally, Algeria's push for a UN Security Council resolution for a ceasefire in Gaza, although vetoed by the United States, reflects the urgency of addressing the humanitarian crisis in the region.

Implications for Global Security

The allegations of potential chemical weapon use in Gaza bring to the forefront the critical importance of global treaties like the Chemical Weapons Convention. As tensions escalate, the international community must remain vigilant against the use of such devastating weapons. Algeria's proactive stance at the OPCW serves as a reminder of the persistent threats to peace and security in conflict zones, urging a concerted global effort to uphold international law and protect civilian lives.