Algeria Proposes Free Trade Zones to Regain Influence in Africa

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune made a surprise move on February 12th, proposing the creation of free trade zones with five African countries despite losing ground in the Sahel region. In a videoconference speech during a meeting of the New Partnership for Africa's Development (NEPAD), an economic development program of the African Union, Tebboune announced, "Algeria will experience, in 2024, the creation of free zones with sister countries. We will start with Mauritania, then the Sahel countries such as Mali and Niger, in addition to Tunisia and Libya."

Advertisment

Algeria's Ambitious Plans

Tebboune outlined ambitious plans for infrastructure development and private-public partnerships to attract investment. He pointed to existing projects like the trans-Saharan road and gas pipeline as examples of Algeria's commitment to regional integration. The Algerian government hopes these free trade zones will foster economic growth and strengthen diplomatic ties.

Losing Ground in the Sahel

Advertisment

This announcement follows setbacks for Algeria in the region. In December, four Sahel states joined a Moroccan initiative for Atlantic access, and Mali withdrew from the Algiers peace agreement, citing "hostile acts" by Algeria. However, Algeria's response to the Moroccan initiative—reportedly terminating loan accounts for Mali, Niger, and Burkina Faso—drew criticism and raised questions about its future role in the Sahel.

Algeria's New Strategy

The free trade zones' announcement comes just as the Niamey government announced a visit by its Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Finance to Morocco. The Prime Minister will be accompanied by a high-level delegation, including the Minister of State in charge of National Defense and the Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Advertisment

Unlike Morocco, which maintained a neutral stance on recent military coups in the Sahel, Algeria condemned the coups and used its diplomatic influence to advocate for the reinstatement of deposed presidents, particularly in Mali and Niger. However, Tebboune's new strategy seems to be an attempt to reclaim Algeria's influence in the region through economic means.

By establishing free trade zones with neighboring countries, Algeria aims to strengthen its position in the Sahel region, promote economic growth, and foster stronger diplomatic ties. This move could potentially reshape the balance of power in the region and redefine Algeria's role in Africa's economic development.