Alcami Corp Expands North Charleston Facility to Meet Growing Sterile Manufacturing Demand

Alcami Corp. Ushers in a New Era of Sterile Manufacturing

Amidst the burgeoning demand for sterile fill/finish capabilities, Alcami Corporation, a revered pharmaceutical and biologics firm, has unveiled its plans to expand its North Charleston facility. The expansion, a $10 million investment, will incorporate a state-of-the-art, fully automated sterile fill/finish line, complete with an isolator for sterile packaging and two lyophilizers. This strategic move aims to address the pressing industry needs for onshore sterile fill/finish capabilities, as supply constraints and capacity limitations continue to tighten.

Bringing Innovation to the Forefront

As the biologics and specialty therapeutics pipeline continues to swell, Alcami's expansion is a timely response to the escalating demand for manufacturing competencies. The new line will augment Alcami's capabilities in biologics characterization and parenteral manufacturing projects, further solidifying its commitment to providing comprehensive solutions across the entire product life cycle.

Alcami's North Charleston site has been a cornerstone of its manufacturing capabilities, with the 2019 expansion adding 6,000 square feet of space. This latest development underscores Alcami's dedication to offering the latest manufacturing, analytical, and storage technologies, ensuring its clients remain at the forefront of the rapidly evolving pharmaceutical landscape.

Streamlined, Cost-Efficient Solutions

The new sterile fill/finish line, a fully automated GMP line, offers the flexibility to fill liquid and freeze-dried vials for both clinical and commercial purposes. By providing onshore, streamlined, and cost-efficient solutions, Alcami is poised to alleviate the pressures faced by the biotech and pharmaceutical industry in securing reliable sterile fill/finish capabilities.

With the addition of the isolator and two lyophilizers, Alcami's expansion will not only bolster its sterile manufacturing capabilities but also enhance the quality and consistency of its output. This, in turn, will enable Alcami's clients to bring their products to market more swiftly and efficiently, ultimately improving patient access to life-saving therapies.

A Testament to Alcami's Commitment

Alcami's latest expansion is a testament to its unwavering commitment to delivering the highest quality services and technologies to its clients. By continually investing in its manufacturing capabilities, Alcami is well-positioned to navigate the complexities of the pharmaceutical industry and meet the ever-evolving needs of its clients.

As the biologics and specialty therapeutics market continues to grow, Alcami's expansion will play a crucial role in ensuring that the industry has access to the sterile fill/finish capabilities it needs to bring new treatments and therapies to patients around the world. With its latest investment, Alcami is helping to shape the future of pharmaceutical manufacturing, one sterile vial at a time.

In a world where the demand for life-saving therapies is ever-increasing, Alcami Corporation's expansion of its North Charleston facility stands as a beacon of hope and innovation. By investing in a new, fully automated sterile fill/finish line, Alcami is not only addressing the pressing industry needs for onshore sterile fill/finish capabilities but also reaffirming its commitment to providing the latest manufacturing, analytical, and storage technologies. As the biologics and specialty therapeutics market continues to grow, Alcami's expansion will play a crucial role in ensuring that the industry has access to the sterile fill/finish capabilities it needs to bring new treatments and therapies to patients around the world.