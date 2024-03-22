Woosta Pizza Closes After 19 Years: A Tale of Immigrant Dreams and Pandemic Struggles

WORCESTER -- When Brunilda and Andrea Gramo took over Woosta Pizza in 2005, it marked the beginning of an American dream for the Albanian couple.

Despite the initial excitement and success, the couple announced the closure of their beloved restaurant on March 15, citing declining foot traffic and rising property expenses, challenges exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

From Albania to Woosta Pizza

The journey of the Gramos from Albania to Worcester is a story of ambition, resilience, and love for cooking. After leaving a war-stricken Albania and a brief stint in Greece, they arrived in the United States in 2002, seeking a better future.

With minimal English and a strong work ethic, they found their calling in the restaurant industry, eventually taking over Woosta Pizza. This establishment wasn't just a business for them; it was a realization of their American dream, where they could share their culinary passion while building a community around their food.

The Impact of COVID-19

The pandemic brought unforeseen challenges to many small businesses, and Woosta Pizza was no exception. The shift to remote work led to a significant drop in foot traffic, a lifeline for downtown establishments like theirs. Despite receiving some support through city grants, the couple faced an uphill battle with rising operational costs, ultimately leading to their difficult decision to close. Brunilda and Andrea's story highlights the fragile nature of small businesses and the devastating impact of the pandemic beyond just health concerns.

What's Next for the Gramos

As they prepare to say goodbye to Woosta Pizza, the Gramos are looking forward to a well-deserved break. Their plans include visiting family in Albania and Greece and recharging after years of hard work. Yet, their passion for the restaurant industry remains undiminished. While they are 90% sure of their return to the field, the couple's immediate focus is on recuperation and family. Their story is a testament to the immigrant pursuit of the American dream, the resilience in the face of adversity, and the enduring power of community support.

The closure of Woosta Pizza is not just the end of a business but the conclusion of a significant chapter in the lives of Brunilda and Andrea Gramo. It serves as a reminder of the ongoing challenges faced by small businesses and the profound impact of global events on local communities. As the Gramos look to the future, their legacy in Worcester will remain a source of inspiration for many.