Suspension of Judge Arnisa Kellici: A Tale of Fabricated Threats and Falsified Documents

In an unprecedented move, Tirana's High Judicial Council has suspended Judge Arnisa Kellici following charges levied against her by the Tirana Prosecution. She stands accused of fabricating threats against her life, falsifying documents, and making false declarations. The gravity of the allegations she faces has also prompted the Disciplinary Commission to recommend her removal from the judiciary.

Allegations of False Threats

The allegations against Kellici revolve around her assertion that her life was under threat, a claim that eventually led to her receiving a three-month protection service from the High Judicial Council. However, in a twist of events, these claims were later proven to be a fabrication. In fact, the Prosecutor's Office of Tirana has accused Kellici of authoring the threatening letter herself.

Conflict of Interest and Public Trust

Journalist Artan Hoxha has emphasized the potential conflict of interest in this case, urging that the investigation be handled by a prosecutor outside of Tirana. The scandal has raised significant concerns about the impact on public trust in the justice system. The role of a judge is to uphold the law, and any breach of ethical conduct undermines the credibility of the judicial system.

Suspension and Potential Discharge

The suspension of Judge Kellici serves as an immediate response to the charges against her, pending further legal proceedings. If found guilty, the Disciplinary Commission's recommendation for her removal could lead to her discharge from the judiciary. The case is a harsh reminder of the need for integrity in the judicial system, not just in Albania, but globally.