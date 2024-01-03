Shkodra District Braces for Rain: An Overview of Wednesday’s Weather Forecast

The residents of Shkodra district in Albania are bracing for a day of moderate to intense rainfall, with the potential for thunderstorms. The weather forecast for Wednesday predicts a wide range of temperature fluctuations. Coastal regions can expect temperatures between 10 and 15 degrees Celsius, while the lowland areas will likely see a range from 8 to 15 degrees Celsius. Those in the mountain regions need to prepare for colder conditions, with temperatures predicted to range from 2 to 9 degrees Celsius.

Neighboring Areas Weather Forecast

While Shkodra braces for potentially intense rainfall, its neighboring areas are expecting much milder weather. Areas such as Kuk’s and Lezha are predicted to experience weak to moderate rainfall. However, other regions may escape the rain altogether, with clear skies forecasted for them. Regardless, all regions are advised to stay vigilant of the changing weather patterns.

Wind and Temperature Conditions

Along with the rainfall, wind conditions across these areas are also expected to be light to moderate. The day in Shkodra is expected to start with temperatures around 7 degrees Celsius, feeling like 5 degrees Celsius with a 0% chance of rain. With the wind speed predicted at 9km/h, residents are advised to dress warmly. By noon, the temperature is expected to rise to 13 degrees Celsius, although high humidity levels of 67% will make it feel more like 12 degrees Celsius. As the day progresses, the evening will see temperatures dropping to 12 degrees Celsius, with a 100% chance of rain. By night, the temperatures will further drop to 8 degrees Celsius with an accompanying wind speed of 9km/h.